In India, the Biggest Suzuki You Can Buy Is a 250

Say Goodbye to Suzuki Large Displacement Bikes

The upcoming emissions standards for the Indian market have killed off more bikes that we really like to see. It has opened up room for some new models as well, but now Suzuki has canceled all of its street bikes bigger than 250cc, according to various sources.

The V-Strom 650, GSX-S750, GSX-S1000, GSX-SF1000, GSX-R1000, V-Strom 1000, and the Hyabusa are all missing from the company’s India page. According to Express Drives, some of these models simply sold out and Suzuki has no intention of replacing them with future models. According to DriveSpark, Suzuki has discontinued all superbikes due to the BS6 emissions update.

The company will still sell its 250 Gixxer models and the Intruder, which is a 150 there. The V-Strom 650 XT has a “coming soon” note on the company’s India website. This would suggest that it is the only bigger bike to return after the BS6 emissions standards are set in place.

It’s unclear if Suzuki will just focus on smaller bikes almost exclusively in the Indian market in the future or if it has plans for new models in the future. The company still sells a variety of displacements for off-road machines and scooters, but as far as motorcycles go, it’ll be interesting to see what happens.