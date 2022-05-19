Husqvarna’s 2023 Motocross Range

Husqvarna’s just released their 2023 iteration of motocross machines to the motorcycle community – and the big refresh boasts every unit as being “designed from the ground up with innovative engineering techniques.”

It’s a fancy way of saying that these bikes now have a new heart, new WP suspension, fresh bodywork, and a few other perks to keep the brand in fighting shape for the coming competitions.

Let’s dig a little deeper, shall we?

Husqvarna’s new TC125 and 250. Photo courtesy of Superbike News.

The TC 125 and TC 250

Class-Leading Power and Rideability

With these two competitive siblings already known as the leading two-strokes in the market, fuel injection and the nifty addition of a ‘start’ button complement an already premium package to provide trigger-happy hooning on the daily.

Husqvarna’s new FC250. Photo courtesy of Superbike News.

The FC 250, FC 350 and FC 450

New Hearts, New Tech

Both the four-stroke FC 250 and FC 350 feature a new heart. She’s lighter, faster, and will, according to Superbike News, provide better handling – all great ticks in the competition docket and a great addition to “the latest in technology and electronic rider aids.”

The FC 450 has also had her ticker tampered, with the engine being repositioned to “improve mass centralism.”

Husqvarna’s new 2023 TC and FC machines. Photo courtesy of Superbike News.

All told, here’s the list of other new stuff you can expect for Huskie’s 2023 Motocross range:

New WP XACT 48 mm front forks

An improved hydrostop

Refined piston and tool-free adjusters in the WP XACT rear shock

ProTaper handlebars

Brembo hydraulic clutch

Dunlop tyres

A map select switch that activates the Quickshifter, Traction, and Launch Control “ for selectable engine maps and a personalised riding experience.”

New hydro-formed chromium-molybdenum frames

New topology-optimised die-cast aluminium swingarm

A quickshift sensor for all 4-strokes

New aluminium-polyamide hybrid subframe construction

Electric start powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2. 0 Ah battery

Husqvarna’s new 2023 TC and FC machines. Photo courtesy of Superbike News.

Want to take one of these machines for a grunt over the topography? Take a gander at Huskie’s webpage for updates to the debuted lineup, drop a comment letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.