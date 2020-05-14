Honda’s Gold Wing Will Get an Android Auto Update in June

A Better Gold Wing

The Honda Gold Wing is without a doubt one of the best touring motorcycles out there. The modern Gold Wing features a lot of equipment and a long list of technology features, and it’s about to get even better. According to a press release from the company posted to Motorcycle.com, Honda will update the Gold Wing with Android Auto integration in mid-June.

Current-generation Gold Wing models can get the update at no additional cost. Any mobile device running Android 5.0 or higher will work, and will allow for features like Google Assistant, music, phone calls, and messaging. In order for riders to use the system to its fullest, they will need a Bluetooth headset, which they will need to purchase separately.

This move will keep the Gold Wing’s status as one of the most advanced motorcycles you can buy. The model was the first motorcycle for sale with Apple CarPlay when the new iteration came out in 2017. At that time, Android users were left out. Now, with the addition of Android Auto, Honda will throw an even wider net with this new update. The Gold Wing will be an obvious choice for both Apple and Android users. Smart move by Honda.