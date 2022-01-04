Honda: America Might See a Revived XL750L Transalp

Word on the streets is that Honda’s been cooking something up for the adventure bike sector – and with trademarks for the Transalp being renewed all over the globe, we’ll be curious to see which direction the company heads.

Our report today comes from CycleWorld’s article stating that “Honda applied for the Transalp trademark in the USA, Japan, Uruguay, Costa Rica, New Zealand, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines in February and March 2021, as well as Brazil, China, Colombia, Indonesia, India, Korea, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and Vietnam.”

“It’s already got the name registered in the European Union and the UK until 2026, so most key markets around the world have been covered.”

The Transalp was taken off the production belt in 2011, causing many to lament the loss of a sub-Africa Twin adventure motorcycle that could actually function off-road. If the rumors are correct, the as-yet-unnamed bike will “use a newly developed 755cc parallel twin, and the same motor will simultaneously appear in a street-oriented roadster, dubbed CB750S, which may revive the Hornet name tag.”

With the concept for the Honda Hornet revealed at last year’s EICMA, we look forward to seeing what Honda’s next move will be.

Stay tuned for updates, as we’re particularly keen on keeping up with this little morsel of information. While you’re here, check out other recent newsies from today, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*All media sourced from CycleWorld*