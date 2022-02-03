Here Is What Benda’s Turbocharged 300cc Supersport Will Look Like

Benda is a Chinese manufacturer that’s created quite the name for itself over the last few months. Late last year, the manufacturer announced two new V4 engines — one of which happens to be the most potent Chinese-made motorcycle engine we’ve seen — that will power upcoming models set to debut in 2022. Before this, it also released two impressive motorcycles — the LFC 700 and LFS 700 — that are a far cry from many other Chinese motorcycles that are, more often than not, unfortunate cheap rip-offs and unoriginal designs.

Last year, Benda also teased the arrival of the VTR-300 Turbo. What got us interested in this model is in its name — this little supersport-styled bike is expected to sport a turbocharged engine. Now, new design patent images have surfaced online, revealing what the upcoming motorcycle will look like.

Unfortunately, the patents don’t reveal any technical information on the bike, so we can only speculate on what kind of numbers it will produce. What we do know is that the engine will be based on the 298cc V-twin that currently powers the Benda VTC-300 cruiser. The engine has been tuned for bottom-end performance on this bike, like on a cruiser, and produces 30hp. We could see a power figure above the 45hp mark with a turbo. However, as I said, this is only speculation, and we’ll have to wait for official information to see what Benda has in store.

The patent images reveal a motorcycle that appears to be premium in build and features. It comes equipped with a USD fork, Brembo brakes, and a sleek underbelly exhaust. CycleWorld mentions in its report that the large, single body panel from below the nose to the footpegs could be hiding a cooling duct. The frame, meanwhile, appears to be a trellis design, like on the smaller KTM RCs.

On the front of the bike, we could see DRLs with a single front headlight – the monochrome patent images make it hard to assess this aspect of the design properly.

So far, Benda has been pretty quick in taking one of its prototypes and turning it into a proper production-spec motorcycle. If that’s anything to go by, we could see the VTR-300 launch in the company’s local market in the next few months. We’re hoping that it also makes the bike available to the rest of the world soon.

