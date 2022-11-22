Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
Harley’s Last Evo Sportster Rolls off the Belt

Harley's 1986 Evo Sportster. Media sourced from Flickr.
Harley-Davidson has just marked the last Evo engine to roll off her belt – and to say the industry’s got mixed feelings on the matter is the understatement of the year. 

Do you remember the first bike you tricked out – the first one you got your loving hands on to tweak? For many, Harley’s Evo Sportster was that bike; compacted performance for the more spirited handling, an iconic sound to accompany the scoots, and beauty pricetags. 

In short, she had everything a good bike project needs – which is probably why this latest piece of news has hit right in the nostalgia for a lot of riders.

The 1986 Evo Sportster, courtesy of Mike Ellis. Media sourced from Hot Bike Magazine.
“Today, we celebrate the very last evolution-powered Sportster manufactured by Harley-Davidson in York, Pennsylvania,” states Harley-Davdison on their IG account

“A Gunship Gray Iron 883. The last of its kind, but not the end of the line. Now is your chance to own one of these legendary bikes.​” 

Harley's 2000 Evo Sportster. Media sourced from Hot Bike Magazine.
The very first Evo-installed Sportster came around to the marketplace in 1986, where riders were given 883cc or 1,100cc options for their scoot of choice – and considering the 883 was priced VERY nicely at $3,995 USD, it’s no wonder the OG Harley-Davidson Sportster has helped to create such an iconic community. 

Harley's 1986 Evo Sportster. Media sourced from Dennis Kirk.
“…in 1987 Harley-Davidson offered a ‘Ride Free’ promotion that guaranteed Sportster owners they’d get $3,995 in trade-in value for up to two years if they later traded in the 883 on a bigger Harley,” reminisces Revzilla in the wake of Harley’s news. 

Are you an Evo-lover? What was your model of choice?

The Evo Sportster. Media sourced from Motorcycle Specs.
We love hearing what you guys are working on in the garage, so drop a comment below letting us know what you think. Subscribe for other updates as the best fo the latest come down the pipeline, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties. 

*Media sourced from Hot Bike Magazine, Motorcycle Specs, Dennis Kirk’s website and Flickr*
One Comment

  1. Harley has made a HUGE mistake. I’ve ridden the new thing they call a Sportster and
    it does not feel or SOUND like a Sporty. Why they could not somehow oil or water cool a
    the motor I don’t understand. Sales are going to tank on the new Sportster and if the big twin goes down the same path, HD will end up a shadow of their former selves. Having a foreigner in charge of the Motor Company is a mistake.

    Reply