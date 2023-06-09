Harley-Davidson’s Got Another Parts Shortage

A new parts shortage arrives on the heels of Harley-Davidson’s better-than-expected sales specs – and although the brand is keeping mum on the part in question, they’ve provided a projection of when everyone will be able to get back to work.

Coverage sourced from Business Today tells us that almost 1,000 Harley-Davidson workers have been affected by the production freeze, with this being the second time in a year that the factory has experienced a halt in manufacturing processes. Back in May of 2022, the fault lay with a brake hose problem, causing Harley to stop making bikes until June 6th of 2022, with “roughly $170 million of shipment revenue” lost between the halt and the residual sluggishness of markets coming out of lockdown (via the Milwaukee business journal).

A view of Harley’s bikes in their factory. Media sourced Fromm Harley-Davidson and the company’s dedicated Facebook page for their HD Museum.

With “sales from motorcycles and related products [having grown] 21% to $1.56 billion in its most recent quarter,” we’re anticipating a minor dint in the next season of sales specs – though Harley’s long-awaited Homecoming Festival will likely do wonders when it comes to putting a few extra bills in the company’s proverbial pockets.

Production is expected to resume June 13th, so we’ve got four more days of production freeze until then.

