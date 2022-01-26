Harley-Davidson: New Screamin’ Eagle Quick-Shifter for Pan America Sneaks Into Market

Bet you didn’t know that Harley-Davidson now carries a quick shifter for their Pan America – and not only that, but it’s available both on Harley’s UK website as well as the US website.

We were a bit surprised, too; our man Jim Pruner (Jimbo) only recently came across the new addition to Harley’s website this afternoon. It’s christened the “Screamin’ Eagle Quick-Shifter,” and although we were wanting a unit just like this for the first Pan America, the accessory will purportedly only be compatible with models created as of 2022.

We still don’t have much information on the quick-shifter, whether it would be compatible with other bikes bestowed with Harley’s new Max Revolution engine (The Sportster S), but one thing is for sure; the community spoke, and Harley delivered – and we like the sprightliness when it comes to nitty-gritty stuff like this.

The Screamin’ Eagle is currently available with a one-year limited warranty for £310.00 on the UK website, or $299.95 USD if you head over to their American brand of the same name.

*Note – this quick-shifter fits ’22-later RA1250 and RA1250S models. Installation requires dealer Digital Technician update.

*All media sourced from Harley’s official website*