Motorcycle NewsHarley Davidson

Harley-Davidson: New Screamin’ Eagle Quick-Shifter for Pan America Sneaks Into Market

A view of the new screaming' eagle quick-shifter from Harley-Davidson

Bet you didn’t know that Harley-Davidson now carries a quick shifter for their Pan America – and not only that, but it’s available both on Harley’s UK website as well as the US website.

Let’s get into it. 

A view of the new screaming' eagle quick-shifter from Harley-Davidson

We were a bit surprised, too; our man Jim Pruner (Jimbo) only recently came across the new addition to Harley’s website this afternoon. It’s christened the “Screamin’ Eagle Quick-Shifter,” and although we were wanting a unit just like this for the first Pan America, the accessory will purportedly only be compatible with models created as of 2022. 

A view of the new screaming' eagle quick-shifter from Harley-Davidson

We still don’t have much information on the quick-shifter, whether it would be compatible with other bikes bestowed with Harley’s new Max Revolution engine (The Sportster S), but one thing is for sure; the community spoke, and Harley delivered – and we like the sprightliness when it comes to nitty-gritty stuff like this. 

A view of Harley's Pan America

The Screamin’ Eagle is currently available with a one-year limited warranty for £310.00 on the UK website, or $299.95 USD if you head over to their American brand of the same name.

Be sure to let us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*Note – this quick-shifter fits ’22-later RA1250 and RA1250S models. Installation requires dealer Digital Technician update.

*All media sourced from Harley’s official website*

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *