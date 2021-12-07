Harley-Davidson Issues Over 2,600 Recalls for Pan America Passenger Seat Base

Harley-Davidson’s golden child is taking a bit of a hit with this one.

Last week, a recall was issued by NHTSA (the U.S. Dept. of Transportation), stating that 2,689 units of the 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America needed a quick stop at the chop shop for reparations.

“The seat base may not be fastened properly, which could cause the hand-hold portion of the base to fracture,” cautions the recall.

“A seat base that fractures while a passenger is using the hand-hold feature can increase the risk of injury.”

An image is coming to mind very reminiscent of that one weekend Looney Tunes episode where Bugs outdoes himself and his vehicle parks, but the passenger just keeps going…

Adrenaline? Free of charge – but we don’t recommend you book that particular flight.

“for a bike that claims to be the top-selling ADV in the United States, a recall of that size can’t feel great for Harley,” muses an article from Jalopnik.

“The bar and shield have been banking on Pan America sales to help bolster a faltering brand image and to earn them some of those sweet, sweet ADV profits. Recalls like this eat away at those numbers, leaving Harley less to play with.”

Whether the above words are true or not should probably be better left to the cold numbers – but it will be interesting to see if the recall affects riders’ view of Harley’s new #1 ADV baby.

Let us know what you think by dropping a comment below, be sure to check out other H-D news from our archives, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.