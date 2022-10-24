Harley-Davidson: Nightster Recalled Over Faulty Welds

It seems only yesterday that Harley’s Nightster slid into the motorcycle market – and what a slide she made.

With her stealthy sportster silhouette, growly 975 Revolution Max V-twin heart and gas-under-caboose design, the Nightster stole more than a few hearts in the name of stylin’ scoots.

Harley-Davidson’s new 2022 Nightster. Media sourced from Harley’s website.

Unfortunately, Harley-Davidson filed a recall to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) 12 days ago citing this same Nightster to have a weakness if produced between December 6, 2021 and September 9, 2022.

According to a report from RideApart, a rider had the left-handed part of their handlebar snap off on them mid-scoot.

Harley-Davidson’s new 2022 Nightster. Media sourced from Harley’s website.

A quick complaint filing later, and Harley is recalling 1,074 dark darlings, all of which could have a ‘weld quality issue’ with Part No. 55801154; anything made after the above period had extra manufacturing tools applied for stability.

“[the weld quality issue] could lead to separation between the inner and outer sections…a broken handlebar can cause a sudden loss of steering control, increasing the risk of a crash,” states the report.

Think this could be you?

Harley-Davidson’s new 2022 Nightster. Media sourced from Riders Magazine.

The notification period is ended as of tomorrow, so spread the word to anybody you deem relevant to this recall.

To anyone asking, tell them their Nightsters need to be taken to the nearest local dealership, where H-D will get a new handlebar unit on for free (of course).

“Nightster owners can also contact Harley-Davidson customer service at 1-800-258-2464 (Recall No. 0179). Owners can also reach the NHTSA Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or visit the organization’s website for more details.”

drop a comment below letting us know if this was a help, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.