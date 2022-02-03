Harley-Davidson: Major Shareholder at H Partners To Join H-D Board of Directors

“Reinvigorating the Iconic American Company”

With the release of the new LiveWire platform, and the powerful Max Revolution engine now revealed in the form of the Pan America and the Sportster S, Harley-Davidson is seeking to capitalize on the work accomplished via new blood that can aid the rejuvenation of the brand – and as of today, we’ve learned from PRNewswire that the American motorcycle manufacturer has chosen Jared Dourdeville, a partner at one of its major shareholders (H Partners) for integration into the company.

The report tells us that Dourdeville will be a new seat on H-D’s Board of Directors, with further appointment to the Human Resources Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and “the complete agreement between Harley-Davidson and H Partners…included in a Form 8-K to be filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).”

Tom Linebarger, the Lead Director at Harley-Davidson, has released the following in relation to this recent action:

“We believe this agreement is in the best interest of Harley-Davidson shareholders, as we look to deliver long-term, profitable growth, as the most desirable motorcycle company in the world.” “We look forward to welcoming Mr. Dourdeville to the Board.”

Dourdeville himself has added with the following:

“Under the leadership of Jochen Zeitz, we believe Harley-Davidson’s best days are ahead, and we look forward to partnering with the Board, leadership team, and employees to reinvigorate this iconic American company.”

Suffice it to say that Harley’s transparent actions in regards to their Strategy and how they intend to cater to the riding community are inspiring, if a tad risky.

We look forward to seeing what this agreement produces in the coming months, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.

*Title media sourced from InvestingReview and TCGroupRiders*