North America’s #1 Adventure Tourer: Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Special

Pop a bottle of bubbly – according to a morning press release from the company itself, Harley Davidson’s Pan America Special has been officially presented as the top adventure-touring bike in its category!

The American company has had a lot on the table since the integration of its 5-year “Hardwire Strategy” in 2020.

Originally created to preserve and rewire the company into the next generation, the 5-year flip involved an extension into new corners of the moto community – and as of today, we can say that the Pan America (Harley Davidson’s first adventure-touring bike) was a strong step in the right direction.

“Taking inspiration from our heritage, we wanted to create a motorcycle that redefined the adventure touring category and most importantly was designed and built in America,” says Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, CEO, and President, Harley-Davidson.

“With the Pan America Special now the #1 selling ADV motorcycle model in North America, we targeted a selective expansion into adventure touring as part of the Hardwire Strategy to reach new and existing Harley-Davidson customers.”

“Pan America is squarely built on our mission to deliver a timeless pursuit of adventure for our riders. Those who now own or have tested one of our Pan America’s absolutely love this bike – having sold out of our 2021 allocation, we are excited about what the future has in store for Pan America and for the Adventure Touring category at Harley-Davidson.”



Our hats off to the American company for their push to adapt in an ever-challenging environment.

If you like what Harley’s up to – or are still making up your mind and need a little push – check out Harley’s current model lineup.