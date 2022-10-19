Ghostbusters: Rare 1998 Harley-Davidson MT500 Available at Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction

In January, riders and motorcycle enthusiasts will gather from all over the world to attend the Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction (also known as the Mecum Vegas Live Motorcycle Auction).

Here, special creatures of all shapes and sizes will be lined up for the hammer – and one particular piece of pretty promises to rake in a handsome sum.

One of the rarest Harley-Davidson motorcycles currently available: A 1998 Harley-Davidson MT500. Media sourced from AutoEvolution.

The ‘pretty’ in question is none other than a Harley military motorcycle – a 1998 Harley-Davidson MT500, if you can believe it.

According to AutoEvolution, less than 500 of these guys were punted out for the American military, with the thing designed to function “as a modern iteration of the classic WLA from WWII.”

Her ancestor and source of inspiration, then, is none other than the British-made Armstrong MT500, down to the sturdy, Austrian-built, single-cylinder, air-cooled heart capable of scooting out 31.5hp @ 6,200rpm and 28 lb-ft of torquedos, dressed in a “simple tubular chassis, telescopic forks, front and rear disc brakes, and twin shock absorbers in the rear.”

Speed isn’t this machine’s forte – but what she lacks in the tempo department, she more than makes up for when it comes to her durable build

…just don’t get too close to those plastic fairings.

Be sure to stay tuned as the MT500 goes up for auction in January