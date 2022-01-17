Las Vegas: Annual Mecum Auctions Set For End of January

The Entertainment Capital of the world is about to host a long-anticipated vintage motorcycle auction from January 25-29 – and judging by the lineup, it’s no wonder NewspressUSA calls it the ‘World’s Largest Vintage Motorcycle Auction.’

We’re told that a stunning 1,750 bikes will be present at the Mecum Auctions, each repaired “to an extremely high standard” and shined to perfection by a single craftsman, rendering the reparation consistency of the entire fleet second to none.

Sitting pretty in this particular collection will be “beautifully restored models from every year of the Milwaukee motorcycle company’s history, from 1910 to 1969.”

That includes a very nice 1910 Harley-Davidson Belt Drive Single (Lot T1), as well as a 1924 Harley-Davidson JDCA (Lot T21) and “a rare 1942 Harley-Davidson XA Military Opposed Twin Shaft Drive (Lot T54).”

On top of the vintage motorcycle auction, Mecum will also be hosting 20 other collections from names such as Dr. J. Craig Venter, Tim and Linda LaQuay, Bob and Dolva Mitchell, the highlights of which will include “an 8,400-mile 1968 Triumph T100R Daytona (Lot F212) from The Hamilton Triumph Motorcycle Collection to the Mitchell’s professionally restored and award-winning 1938 Brough Superior SS100 (Lot S112).”

Looking to make your own bids or check out the lineup? The bidder registration will be set at $200, and is available both online (if you’re looking at the advance tickets), and in person at the door; that will cover two to five of the auction days, depending on how long you plan on staying.

Sitting in your armchair with the cat in your lap? No problem – we’re told you can bid remotely, too, online or by telephone.

The Mecum Auctions opens at 8 a.m., and auctions will start at 10. Be sure to check them out beforehand on their official website, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*All media sourced from the Mecum Auctions*