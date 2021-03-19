Get A Six-Year Extended Warranty Through Honda Italy

Six Years Of Service – Free Of Charge

Although motorcycles are pretty robust machines that require relatively low maintenance when compared to other vehicle classes – say, diesel trucks for example – having a high-level warranty is very important to keep your new purchase in top shape and for avoiding catastrophe when the time finally arrives. Honda Italy certainly understands this idea and has put forward their extended warranty program that will allow for an extra six years of coverage on all scooters and motorcycles in the area.

Unfortunately for the rest of the world, this will be a service that is exclusive to Italy. All that you will need to qualify for the warranty is to adhere to their prerequisite maintenance program and you’ll be set for a long life of free service repairs.

An annoying part about warranties is the ambiguity when it comes to transferring ownership. In many cases, when you sell your vehicle (or any product that features a warranty, for that matter) more often than not you will lose your warranty for good. Honda circumvents this issue and the new six-year extended warranty on their Italian motorcycles/scooters will continue to the next friendly individual that ends up owning your current ride.

All two-wheelers sold after the first of March this year will receive this warranty package. Amazing. If that isn’t enough for you, feel free to opt into Honda’s extended roadside assistance to get you up-and-running in the event you’re stranded on the side of an Italian roadway.

Italy and Japan always get the cool stuff :(.