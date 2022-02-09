Gear Grind: Muc-Off to add Exhaust Bung to Powersports Range

Muc-Off, a retail store dedicated to “being active – whether it’s on a mountain, trail or at the skate park,” has just added a new unit to their lineup of motorbike accessories – and the Muc-Off Exhaust Bung is sure to be a colourful addition to your drawer of bike necessities.

Muc-Off’s press release states that the new exhaust bung has a durable and heat-resistant silicone sleeve for the hot pink stopper, with the seal guaranteed to be leak-proof.

This little guy is particularly nifty if you’re cleaning your bike and want any water or dirt to stay away from the machine’s inner workings.

Thanks to the unique fitment, Muc-Off tells us that “the bung fits both 2 and 4-stroke machines thanks to its removable 4-stroke sleeve.”

One bung to rule them all!

“We are always looking for ways to give riders an edge in the performance game,” says Alex Trimnell, the CEO at Muc-Off.

“That’s why our 2 & 4 stroke compatible exhaust bung is such a great and versatile addition to a riders cleaning kit. It helps avoid those post clean start-up / running issues that can occur if water or other contaminants enter the engine.”

Priced at £12.99/€17.99 the Muc-Off Exhaust Bung is available now from muc-off.com and selected retailers.

Stay tuned for other updates like this coming down the pipeline, drop a comment letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.