Motorcycle News

Gear Grind: Muc-Off to add Exhaust Bung to Powersports Range

A view of the new exhaust bung currently available from Muc-Off, and also at select retailers

Muc-Off, a retail store dedicated to “being active – whether it’s on a mountain, trail or at the skate park,” has just added a new unit to their lineup of motorbike accessories – and the Muc-Off Exhaust Bung is sure to be a colourful addition to your drawer of bike necessities. 

A view of the new exhaust bung currently available from Muc-Off, and also at select retailers

Muc-Off’s press release states that the new exhaust bung has a durable and heat-resistant silicone sleeve for the hot pink stopper, with the seal guaranteed to be leak-proof. 

This little guy is particularly nifty if you’re cleaning your bike and want any water or dirt to stay away from the machine’s inner workings. 

A view of the new exhaust bung currently available from Muc-Off, and also at select retailers

Thanks to the unique fitment, Muc-Off tells us that “the bung fits both 2 and 4-stroke machines thanks to its removable 4-stroke sleeve.”

One bung to rule them all!

A view of the new exhaust bung currently available from Muc-Off, and also at select retailers

“We are always looking for ways to give riders an edge in the performance game,” says Alex Trimnell, the CEO at Muc-Off.

“That’s why our 2 & 4 stroke compatible exhaust bung is such a great and versatile addition to a riders cleaning kit.  It helps avoid those post clean start-up / running issues that can occur if water or other contaminants enter the engine.”

A view of the new exhaust bung currently available from Muc-Off, and also at select retailers

Priced at £12.99/€17.99 the Muc-Off Exhaust Bung is available now from muc-off.com and selected retailers.

Stay tuned for other updates like this coming down the pipeline, drop a comment letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties. 

*Media sourced from Enduro21, Pinterest, and Muc-Off’s official webpage*

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.