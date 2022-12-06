FUELL: Deliveries of FLLOW To Begin in 2024

Remember that electric motorcycle that came out boasting top-tier electronics and a zero-emission experience at half the price of the competition?

Well, we’ve just heard that they’re gunning for a 2024 delivery deadline – impressive, considering the massive amount of support required to keep an electric startup brand in the game during lockdowns.

Electric motorcycle brand FUELL – yes, christened from the remains of Buell’s ties with Harley-Davidson – first gave us a hint of their potential back in 2019, when they revealed two clean machines for the eco-consicous community: The FLLUID (an eBike), and the FLLOW.

Apparently, the FLLOW clocks in under 400lbs, can recharge in half an hour, boasts a 10kWh battery and a hub-drive motor with a claimed output of 47 horsepower – and, get this, “a claimed 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds” (via RevZilla).

That’s a lot of yoink-happy torquedos for a 50hp bike.

The bike’s docket doesn’t stop there, either; with the FLLOW available at a whistle-worthy $12,000 USD (and a further $2000 discount offered if you put down $2000 to reserve the thing), you’re also going to be getting collision warning, cameras, blind spot detection, smartphone connectivity, navigation, and an alarm.

Currently, only a concept has made it to the vestiges of reality – but we anticipate updates to come more regularly on that front, come the new year.

