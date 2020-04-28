Former Harley-Davidson and Land Rover Boss Announced as Interim CEO of Norton

The New Norton Begins to Emerge

Stuart Garner ran Norton Motorcycles into the ground, opening the door for TVS Motors to buy the company and start rebuilding. One of the company’s first moves was to appoint John Russell, formerly of Harley-Davidson and Land Rover, to the Interim CEO position with the brand.

According to MoreBikes, Sudarshan Venu, the joint managing director of TVS Motor Company said, “Norton will continue to retain its distinctive identity with dedicated and specific business plans. TVS Motor will work closely with customers and employees in building the success and pre-eminence of the Norton Motorcycles brand and we look forward to growing together globally in the years to come.”

Appointing Russell as Interim CEO is likely a temporary move, but it should help get things running with Norton. Russell has a history in the motorcycling industry and definitely knows his stuff. It will be interesting to see what his next moves are. It has already been confirmed that Norton production will stay in the UK, and the brand will be focusing on getting out the current lineup of bikes and rebuilding the Norton brand. Russell’s first actions will likely be focused on executing those goals.