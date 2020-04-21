TVS Motors Won’t Move Norton Motorcycles Manufacturing to India

Manufacturing in the UK Still

TVS Motors recently purchased Norton Motorcycles, and there was a lot of speculation about what would happen to the UK facilities and if Norton bikes would be made outside of the UK. Well, according to Car and Bike, TVS Motors doesn’t plan to move any Norton Motorcycles manufacturing to India.

The TVS Motor Joint Managing Director Sudarshan Venu said that Norton bikes will continue to be made in the UK. The same design and assembly team will be retained. TVS wants to use Norton Motorcycle to help boost its sales and appeal to a different part of the motorcycle market. However, it appears that TVS doesn’t want to change the identity of Norton. It appears to want to let the British motorcycle company just do its thing, at least at this point.

Norton will likely undergo many changes in the coming years, but at the moment, it seems TVS Motors just wants to get the motorcycle company up and running, which seems like a smart move. Norton is a company that a lot of people love. It went into administration only after being horribly mismanaged by its CEO and executives, and it’s nice to hear that TVS wants to let the motorcycle company stand on its own two legs for a while.