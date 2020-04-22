TVS Says Rebuilding Norton’s Brand Is Biggest Priority

Restore the Brand to its Former Glory

It’s no secret that Norton Motorcycles has been in dire straights for quite a while now. After the company entered into administration TVS was able to purchase the brand. The Indian company has said the British brand’s production will stay in Britain. In a recent interview with Motorcycle News, TVS Motor Company’s Joint Managing Director, Sudarshan Venu, said that TVS wants to focus on rebuilding the company.

“The most important thing for us is to build on Norton’s legacy and restore it to its original glory,” said Venu. “We want to delight customers around the world and take Norton into the future.”

TVS is the third largest manufacturer of motorcycles in India, so it has the resources to take Norton to new levels. Many people expressed concerns about what TVS had planned for Norton, and I assume this interview with Motorcycle News will put a lot of folks at ease. It sounds like TVS wants Norton to—more or less—just be Norton, but the very best Norton Motorcycles ever.

This will include production in Britain at a new production facility that TVS will have to build. It also means continuing on with the Commando, Dominator, and V4 models as well as the upcoming Atlas models. All of this means, TVS will be shifting around some resources, but it should all be for the better.

“We will stay at the current premises for six months but look to move after that,” added Venu. “We have strong connections to the Midlands, having worked with the Warwick Manufacturing Group since the 1980s. We have a technical center in Warwick that already has 40 TVS staff and we will look to build on that.”

Venu said that the TVS team wants to connect with and cater to people who love Norton for what it is. He said that “Norton is in a safe pair of hands.”