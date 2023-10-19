FOR SALE: 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 ‘Lamborghini’

Live on Collecting Cars is an ‘as-new’ example of the limited edition 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 ‘Lamborghini’. It’s offered for sale by its first and only owner, boasting less-than delivery mileage. This Streetfighter V4 ‘Lamborghini’ is the 326th unit of the 630 examples produced.

A collaboration between Ducati and Lamborghini, the limited-edition Streetfighter V4 ‘Lamborghini’ embodies the styling, sportiness, and exclusivity of the Huracan STO supercar. The model features a unique livery inspired by the Huracan STO, including carbon-fibre elements, bespoke alloy wheels, a redesigned front mudguard inspired by the Huracan STO ‘Cofango,’ a unique seat pad, an open carbon-fibre clutch cover, caps to remove the number plate and rearview mirrors, a racing fuel cap, STO-influenced grille extractors, and extractors on the belly pan and tail mimicking the rear brake cooling intakes and bonnet of the Huracan STO.

Finished in Citrea Green with contrasting Dac Orange details and ’63’ tank decals, it rides on 17-inch multi-spoke STO-inspired alloy wheels finished in gloss-black, shod in Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres. Powered by a 1,103cc V4 delivering 208hp through a six-speed transmission, the bike features adjustable billet aluminum foot pegs, lightened billet aluminum brake and clutch levers, a titanium Akrapovič exhaust silencer, an aerodynamic package with carbon-fibre ‘biplane’ wings, adjustable Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension, Brembo Stylema Monobloc calipers, switchable riding modes, and an Öhlins steering damper.

Presented in effectively unused condition, having only been briefly road-tested, this bike is number 326 of just 630 examples produced. It would make a thrilling companion for weekend rides and a notable addition to any collection of two-wheeled machines.

Source: Collecting Cars