The 2023 Ducati Streetfighter is A King Among Ducatis
Contents
Perhaps one of the most eye-catching entrants in Ducati’s impressive 2023 line of motorcycles, the Streetfighter V4 is more than just a naked Panigale. Available in four different models, with a spread of $45,905 USD ($49,305 CAD) the Ducati Streetfighter V4 truly has something for everyone.
The 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 is powered by a 1,103cc V4, which is said to make a monstrous 208hp and 90.4 lb-ft of torque. The bike uses a six-speed transmission equipped with a dual-directional quick shifter. Translating all that power to the ground is a chain drive system and a pair of 17” five-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tires.
Absolutely loaded – the standard V4 model comes equipped with features like multiple preset power modes, Cornering ABS, advanced traction Control, Wheelie Control, Slide Control, Full LED lighting, and much, much more.
The next model up, the V4 S, comes with some premium upgrades, including adjustable Ohlins suspension, Marchesni forged wheels, and a lithium-ion battery.
The third model level for the 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 is the SP2 – a fully loaded, race track-focused bike which features a set of carbon fibre wheels – which are more than 7 lbs lighter than the standard bike’s wheels. Additionally, the SP2 is equipped with some race-ready Brembo Stylema R front brake callipers. This is a limited production motorcycle, with each bike’s unique number engraved on the triple tree – although Ducati has not officially announced how many examples of the SP2 will be made.
Finally, the Streetfighter V4 is available in a limited edition Lamborghini package, which is a spiritual successor of the 2021 Diavel Lamborghini. This bike is available in a unique livery inspired by the Lamborghini Huracan STO, which celebrates the two brands’ shared Italian heritage. Ducati says this is a limited run of 630 bikes, with an additional 63 being reserved for purchase by select Lamborghini customers.
The 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 starts at $22,095 USD / $27,295 CAD.
The 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S starts at $27,595 USD / $31,395 CAD
The 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP2 starts at $37,995 USD / $47,995 CAD
The 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini starts at $68,000 USD/ $76,600 CAD
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc., so you can read up on the new 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4/S/SP2/Lamborghini in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $22,095 USD / $27,295 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Preset power modes
- Full LED lighting
- Wheelie control
- Wide variety of upgrade packages and limited editions
Main Specs
- Engine: 1,103 cc V4
- Power: 208 hp
- Torque: 90.4 lb-ft
- Weight (Standard model): 397 lbs (180 kg)
- Seat Height: 33.3 inches (845 mm)
Competitors
- Honda CB1000R
- Suzuki GSX-S1000
- Aprilia Tuono V4
- Yamaha MT-10
- Kawasaki Z-H2 SE
2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4/S/SP2/Lamborghini Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1103cc, Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4, rearward-rotating crankshaft, 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinder, liquid cooled
|Power
|153 kW (208 hp) @ 13,000 rpm
|Bore x Stroke
|81 x 53.5 mm
|Compression Ratio
|14.0:1
|Fuel Injection
|Electronic fuel injection system. Twin injectors per cylinder. Full ride-by-wire elliptical throttle bodies.
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|4-2-1-2 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes
|Torque
|123 Nm (90.4 lb-ft) @ 9,500 rpm
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder
|Transmission
|6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO 2
|Final Drive
|Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 42
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork. 43 mm chromed inner tubes
|Suspension Rear
|Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm
|Brakes Front
|2 x 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc Stylema® (M4.30) 4-piston callipers with Cornering ABS EVO. Self bleeding master cylinder.
|Brakes Rear
|245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper with Cornering ABS EVO
|Tires Front
|Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa 120/70 ZR17
|Tires Rear
|Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa 200/60 ZR17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|16.5 l – 4.36 gallon (US)
|Color
|Grey Nero, Ducati Red
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Max Length
|Max Width
|Max height
|Wheelbase
|1.488 mm (58.6 in)
|Rake
|24,5°
|Trail
|100 mm (4 in)
|Seat Height
|845 mm (33.3 in)
|Dry Weight
|180 kg (397 lb)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|24 months, Unlimited mileage
|Extension
2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4/S/SP2/Lamborghini Features
AERODYNAMICS
CHASSIS AND ERGONOMICS
DESIGN
ACCESSORIES
ELECTRONICS
ENGINE
2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4/S/SP2/Lamborghini Photos
2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4/S/SP2/Lamborghini Videos
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S First Ride and Review! by Yammie Noob: