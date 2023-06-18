The 2023 Ducati Streetfighter is A King Among Ducatis

Perhaps one of the most eye-catching entrants in Ducati’s impressive 2023 line of motorcycles, the Streetfighter V4 is more than just a naked Panigale. Available in four different models, with a spread of $45,905 USD ($49,305 CAD) the Ducati Streetfighter V4 truly has something for everyone.

The 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 is powered by a 1,103cc V4, which is said to make a monstrous 208hp and 90.4 lb-ft of torque. The bike uses a six-speed transmission equipped with a dual-directional quick shifter. Translating all that power to the ground is a chain drive system and a pair of 17” five-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tires.

Absolutely loaded – the standard V4 model comes equipped with features like multiple preset power modes, Cornering ABS, advanced traction Control, Wheelie Control, Slide Control, Full LED lighting, and much, much more.

The next model up, the V4 S, comes with some premium upgrades, including adjustable Ohlins suspension, Marchesni forged wheels, and a lithium-ion battery.

The third model level for the 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 is the SP2 – a fully loaded, race track-focused bike which features a set of carbon fibre wheels – which are more than 7 lbs lighter than the standard bike’s wheels. Additionally, the SP2 is equipped with some race-ready Brembo Stylema R front brake callipers. This is a limited production motorcycle, with each bike’s unique number engraved on the triple tree – although Ducati has not officially announced how many examples of the SP2 will be made.

Finally, the Streetfighter V4 is available in a limited edition Lamborghini package, which is a spiritual successor of the 2021 Diavel Lamborghini. This bike is available in a unique livery inspired by the Lamborghini Huracan STO, which celebrates the two brands’ shared Italian heritage. Ducati says this is a limited run of 630 bikes, with an additional 63 being reserved for purchase by select Lamborghini customers.

The 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 starts at $22,095 USD / $27,295 CAD.

The 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S starts at $27,595 USD / $31,395 CAD

The 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP2 starts at $37,995 USD / $47,995 CAD

The 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini starts at $68,000 USD/ $76,600 CAD

2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4/S/SP2/Lamborghini Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 1103cc, Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4, rearward-rotating crankshaft, 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinder, liquid cooled Power 153 kW (208 hp) @ 13,000 rpm Bore x Stroke 81 x 53.5 mm Compression Ratio 14.0:1 Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection system. Twin injectors per cylinder. Full ride-by-wire elliptical throttle bodies. Starter Electric Exhaust 4-2-1-2 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes Torque 123 Nm (90.4 lb-ft) @ 9,500 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder Transmission 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO 2 Final Drive Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 42 CHASSIS Suspension Front Fully adjustable Showa BPF fork. 43 mm chromed inner tubes Suspension Rear Fully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm Brakes Front 2 x 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc Stylema® (M4.30) 4-piston callipers with Cornering ABS EVO. Self bleeding master cylinder. Brakes Rear 245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper with Cornering ABS EVO Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa 200/60 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 16.5 l – 4.36 gallon (US) Color Grey Nero, Ducati Red ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Max Length Max Width Max height Wheelbase 1.488 mm (58.6 in) Rake 24,5° Trail 100 mm (4 in) Seat Height 845 mm (33.3 in) Dry Weight 180 kg (397 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months, Unlimited mileage Extension

2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4/S/SP2/Lamborghini Features

AERODYNAMICS Streetfighter V4 is even sportier and more dynamic, pushing the Fight Formula concepts even further forward. More exciting in aesthetics, more thrilling to ride and even lighter.



CHASSIS AND ERGONOMICS The chassis layout includes Front Frame and single-sided aluminum swingarm. The new shape of the tank gives more support to the rider when braking and running.



DESIGN Its aggressive and minimalist aesthetic features inspired by the Joker from the famous comic series, caused the Streetfighter V4 to immediately enter the hearts of enthusiasts.



ACCESSORIES The wide range of accessories allows you to customize the Streetfighter V4 making it even sportier for those who want to use it on the track.



ELECTRONICS The electronics package is richer and more effective with new engine delivery curves differentiated gear by gear caliberation, Wet Riding Mode, and new Track Evo display for the TFT dashboard.



ENGINE The 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale, has been revised in calibration to match the larger diameter of the silencer outlet, introduced to reduce the exhaust back pressure.



Ducati Streetfighter V4 S First Ride and Review! by Yammie Noob:

