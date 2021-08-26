Fieldsheer Mobile Cooling Long Sleeve Shirt Review

The Breakdown The Fieldsheer Mobile Cooling Long Sleeve Shirt employs a technical fabric to keep cool, dry, odor-free and protected from the sun, all with a chemical-free recycled material. Aesthetics – 90% Build Quality – 84% Comfort – 94% Effectiveness – 94% Value – 94% Pros Quick drying / Odor Control / UV protection / Comfortable / No chemical coating / Largely recycled materials / Versatile Cons No women’s sizes / Cosmetic damage from rubbing

Fieldsheer Mobile Cooling Long Sleeve Shirt: Versatile Cooling Base Layer

A friend recently asked what I had in the pipeline for reviews. When I mentioned the Mobile Cooling T-shirt, he looked at me oddly and said sarcastically, ‘that should be exciting.’ I must admit we here at WBW get to review some pretty cool stuff, and for me, the Fieldsheer Mobile Cooling Shirt is cool stuff.

Let me explain. As a guy that should lose a few pounds, runs a little on the hot side, and always wears a motorcycle jacket while riding, a cooling t-shirt is COOL STUFF!

It just so happened that the Fieldsheer t-shirt arrived a few days before an annual summer motorcycle trip. And, it just so happened that the forecast called for highs each day above 30 degrees Celsius with a humidex closer to 35 C. Perfect conditions to test the Fieldsheer Mobile Cooling Long Sleeve Shirt.

Most of my testing was done while riding, but you can use this shirt for many other activities.

About Fieldsheer

For over 42 years, Fieldsheer has been involved in the motorcycle apparel industry. From design and production of motorcycle jackets to developing heated motorcycle apparel.

Fieldsheer has recently re-focused its product lines to focus on heated and cooling apparel.

Fieldsheer Heated Apparel with Mobile Warming Technology (Fall 2020) – battery heated apparel for work and play, managed with your phone

Fieldsheer Cooling Apparel with Mobile Cooling Technology (Spring 2021) – apparel evolved from their motorcycle technologies to keep people cool in hot environments or when wearing protective outerwear

Fieldsheer RiderWear – legacy dual-source heated apparel for on or off the motorcycle

Fieldsheer will tell you that they are not an apparel company. Instead, they are a technology company with a future that involves integrating technology with the apparel we wear.

Features

The Fieldsheer Mobile Cooling Long Sleeve Shirt comes loaded with features to keep you cool, dry, protected from the sun, and smelling fresh (or at least not stinky).

Key features include:

Anti-microbial

UV Protection

Anti-sweat

Cooling

I will dig into these a little deeper, but visit Fieldsheer Mobile Cooling Long Sleeve Shirt for a complete list of features.

First Impressions

My first impression when I removed the shirt from the packaging was wow, that blue is bright. But then I remembered that I picked the color. In the end, I quite like it.

Once I tried the shirt on, I quickly realized that it has a comfortable fit, and I was looking forward to wearing it on my upcoming trip. Many similar base layers are compression fit. This shirt has a fitted or athletic fit, which I liked.

My first impression was that the shirt appears to be well constructed.

Construction

Shell

The shirt is made of recycled polyester and spandex blend.

The front panel and arms have a tighter weave than the back. The back and underarm gussets are a mesh-like material for greater airflow.

All seams are flat stitched to prevent rubbing.

Shell – 92% Recycled Polyester, 8% Spandex

Trim – 91% Recycled Polyester, 9% Spandex

The collar features similar material to the front panel with a double layer stitched at the back of the neck.

Fabric Technology

The Mobile Cooling Shirt has several fabric technologies baked in. If you would like to geek out on these technologies, visit the Fieldsheer Mobile Cooling Technology site or follow the link beside each technology listed. They go into great detail about fabric design, technology, and certification. Yes, I geeked out and read much of the info.

ODORSHEER™ – is Fieldsheer’s anti-microbial technology used to reduce odor from the body and outside sources. SUNSHEER™UPF 50 – UPF50 fabric technology provides a protective barrier to the sun’s harmful UVA/UVB radiation. SWEATSHEER™ – technology combines with other proprietary fabric technologies to draw sweat away from the skin. drirelease® – is a fabric technology used by many major brands. drirelease GEO Cool is a technology that provides thermoregulation by managing heat and moisture transfer in the fabric.

All drirelease fabrics undergo certification testing to ensure performance standards are met. In addition, the cooling benefit of drirelease GEO fabrics is verified using the Kawabata Evaluation System instrumentation resulting in at least 5% improvement in instant cooling (QMax) versus the control.

What does all this mean? Sweat less, dry faster, stink less, and be protected from the sun.

Branding

Branding is subtle, which I like. For example, the Fieldsheer logo is on the left lower front, and the Mobile Cooling logo is on the center-back below the collar.

Colorways

The Fieldsheer Mobile Cooling Long Sleeve Shirt is available in :

Blue; Ocean; Morel; Hi-Vis; Coyote; Cerulean

Overall Build Quality

Sizing

The Fieldsheer Mobile Cooling Long Sleeve Shirt comes in 6 sizes; S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL.

No women’s sizing is available. However, there are women’s sizes available in the short sleeve and hooded long sleeve versions.

Using the size chart on the Fieldsheer website, I selected the XL. At the time of the order, my size was 6’3” in height and 47” chest, which falls perfectly in the XL sizing chart.

Size Chart

Comfort

I found the shirt to be very comfortable to wear. The soft material and the flat stitched seams allow for comfort for long durations. I typically wear a short sleeve shirt under my jacket. The long sleeve proved to be very comfortable. The sweat on my arms often causes the jacket to stick to my arm, not with the Mobile Cooling Long Sleeve Shirt.

Durability

I did see puckering of the material on the upper back. It appears the tags on my jacket are rubbing against the fabric, causing it to pucker. However, it does not seem to impact the shirt’s functionality and has not gotten any worse after several rinsings and washings. I think it is cosmetic, but I thought you should be made aware.

Otherwise, the shirt has held up well.

Functionality

As I mentioned earlier, the Fieldsheer t-shirt arrived days before a 3-day 1800 km motorcycle trip. Each day, the high temperature reached above 30 degrees Celsius with a humidex closer to 35 Celsius. These conditions allowed me perfect conditions to test the Fieldsheer Mobile Cooling Long Sleeve Shirt.

I always wear a jacket while riding, plus I tend to run hot naturally. I can overheat while wearing a mesh jacket. So, working up a sweat to put the Mobile Cooling shirt to the test was not an issue.

In this case, I wore a Gryphon Moto Vancouver Jacket and Indy Pants. The jacket has good venting but is not at the level of a full mesh jacket.

I wore the shirt all three days of the trip, with a quick rinse at the end of each day. I thought the shirt met the claims as stated by Fieldsheer. Of course, this was purely subjective compared to the regular fast-dry t-shirts I typically wear under my jacket.

Anti-microbial – seems to keep odor to a minimum, but not sure how long-lasting that will be. I think rinsing the shirt at the end of each day is a good idea.

Sun Protection – This is not an issue while riding as I have complete coverage from my jacket.

I have used the shirt several times for long walks, and the protection works well. In addition, the long sleeves certainly help with areas that would typically be exposed.

Sweat Reduction/Cooling – this is a tough one to compare because conditions vary so much. Fieldsheer claims 4X faster drying and that it regulates skin temperature up to 7 degrees cooler. Unfortunately, I have no objective way of testing that claim. I did sweat, but I don’t think I sweated as much. Plus, any accumulated perspiration appeared to dry more quickly.

As mentioned earlier, the long sleeves helped alleviate sweat on my arms.

Overall I thought the Fieldsheer Mobile Cooling Long Sleeve Shirt did an excellent job of living up to their claims.

Simon Bertram recently reviewed a similar product on WBW. The KLIM Aggressor 1.0 Cooling Shirt. It appears he found similar results at a slightly higher price.

Care Instructions

I found the best way to keep the shirt looking good on long trips was to rinse it in cold water and hang it to dry at the end of each day. Then, machine wash in cold water at the end of the journey or when you have access.

Here are the attached instructions on the shirt.

For details, please visit Fieldsheer Care.

Warranty

The Fieldsheer Mobile Cooling Long Sleeve Shirt carries a one-year limited warranty on manufacturing defects. For details, please visit Fieldsheer Warranty.

Conclusion

Relaxing at the end of a long day of riding

I received the cooling shirt in mid-July, days before a motorcycle trip, and I used it for every day of the journey and many times since. I used the shirt In some very hot conditions, and the Fieldsheer Mobile Cooling Long Sleeve Shirt did a fantastic job.

I wore the shirt on several long hot days in a row. Many of the riders on the trip removed their jackets for the hottest parts of the ride. I (and a couple of others) did not.

I did hear someone call me Papa Smurf (which I fully expected from my friends), but on the upside, they didn’t call me Stinky Smurf!

I like that the shirt is mainly made from recycled material with no chemical coating.

Another thing I liked about the t-shirt is that it is not just for motorcycling. I used it for walking/hiking and cycling. Use the Mobile Cooling t-shirt for almost any outdoor activity. Hey Fieldsheer, add a blade/mock collar and a couple of buttons, and it would be perfect on the golf course.

Overall, the Fieldsheer Mobile Cooling Long Sleeve Shirt is an excellent piece of reasonably priced gear. I may pick up a second shirt (in Coyote).

T-shirts can be COOL!

Pros Quick-drying

Odor control

UV protection

Comfort

No chemical coating

Recycled materials

Versatile Cons No women’s sizes for this model

Cosmetic fabric damage from rubbing Specs Manufacturer: Fieldsheer

Fieldsheer Price: (When Tested) $51 USD

(When Tested) $51 USD Made In: China

China Colors: Blue; Ocean; Morel; Hi-Vis; Coyote; Cerulean

Blue; Ocean; Morel; Hi-Vis; Coyote; Cerulean Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL, 3XL

S, M, L, XL, XXL, 3XL Review Period: July/August 2021 Buying Links: Fieldsheer

Amazon

Fieldsheer Mobile Cooling Long Sleeve Shirt Image Gallery