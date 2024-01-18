Fast Filings: BMW Has a Monocoque Frame Design for Future EVs

BMW files further patent for incubating electric motorcycle

Filings show a monocoque frame concept

Electric motorcycle is anticipated to join current BMW CE 04 and newer CE 02

Our good Bavarians have been working on a new, higher-performance sibling for their two-wheeled electric ranges.

Based on Ben Purvis’s findings on CycleWorld, BMW has not only decided to design a bigger EV bike than their C-evolution machines, but they’ve decided to use the bike’s chassis to encase the thing’s EV battery.

A view of the imagery connected to BMW’s new electric motorcycle concept. Media provided by CycleWorld (BMW).

A closer look at BMW’s monocoque chassis design

The accompanying imagery shows a chassis that provides the core of the bike’s working parts – steering head, swingarm and EV battery included.

The monocoque design is purportedly made of aluminum – not uncommon, Harley-Davidson (LiveWire) and Can Am both did the same – and it will be sitting on top of a motor lying lengthwise underneath.

That last bit’s new, by the way.

A view of the imagery connected to BMW’s new electric motorcycle concept. Media provided by CycleWorld (BMW).

What to expect for BMW’s new electric motorcycle

We might only know what the bones of this bike look like, but the ganders provides a few additional details about BMW’s new EV machine.

Range limitations in electric motorcycles means this will not be any sort of tourer or dirt-happy bike; assume that BMW will debut a more urban-focused machine for the masses.

The skeleton itself looks more typical of a middleweight bike, so we are anticipating something around (or possibly of a higher displacement than) Kawasaki’s Z e-1 ABS /, Ninja® e-1 ABS .

What do you think BMW’s working on for this new electric motorcycle?