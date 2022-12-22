Introducing Can-Am’s 2024 Electric Motorcycle Lineup

And, just like that, Bombardier has cut their 35-year break from the two-wheeled industry to give us a zero-emission offering for 2024.

Back in August, Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP)’s electric lineup debuted showing off Rotax E-POWER technology – a byproduct of the firm’s collaboration with their Austrian subsidiary, Rotax.

Today, the all-new ‘Pulse’ and ‘Origin’ models – representing the company’s urban commute demand and the company’s ‘Track ‘n’ Trail’ legacy – are primed for the heart of our electric industry – and with a 2024 debut, we’ll be curious to see how these machines challenge the nearby competition (watch out, LiveWire).

Can’Am’s electric lineup, to be debuted for 2024. Media sourced from Saffy Sprocket.

Specs include BRP’s ingenious use of an interchangeable central core – an addition that allows each bike to be personalized with the rider’s choice of swingarm, fork, bars, pegs and seat subframes, with even custom ergonomics coming into play.

The end goal? Apparently, “a single production line where workers can choose from various model versions at assembly time” – and we’re anticipating there will be quite the demand for BRP’s new silent scoots, provided they get priced right.

“Today, our story of innovation reaches new heights with the reveal of market-shaping electric products that will enhance consumer experience on the road,” enthuses Boisjoli, the President and CEO of BRP.

“With the motorcycle industry shifting to electric, we saw an opportunity to reclaim our motorcycle heritage and to re-enter the market. Many of us have very fond memories of riding the early dirt bike models, and now we look forward to building on the rich history of the Can-Am brand to inspire and impress a new generation of motorcyclists and electric vehicle enthusiasts.”

Stay tuned for more updates as they trickle down the pipeline