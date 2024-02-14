Fast Figures: Here are Harley-Davidson’s 2023 Sales Stats

|
Harley-Davidson has just completed year three of their five-year Hardwire strategy, and CEO Jochen Zeitz is feeling pretty good about what the company has accomplished.
|
– Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson
Of course, the quote is followed by Harley’s Q4 and 2023 global sales results.
Let’s see how everybody’s feeling, shall we?
What was in Harley-Davidson’s Q3 results?
If you recall, last quarter (Q3) saw Q3 motorcycle sales saw a decline of 9% compared to last year, contributing to a global dip of -16%.
The wilting sales figures were purported to result from higher interest rates to “weaker than expected demands.”
LiveWire was particularly affected in Q3, rendering a mere 50 bike shipments and a -76% drop since Q2.
What has Harley-Davidson logged for Q4 of 2024?
According to HD’s recent press release (published to PRNewswire), sales were looking a little different for Harley-Davidson‘s fourth quarter.
Here’s a portion of the table proffered in the press release as well as the reason given for each figure:
|
Motorcycles (thousands)
|4th quarter
|2023
|2022
|Change
|North America
|17.5
|19.2
|-9 %
|EMEA
|5.1
|6.6
|-22 %
|Asia Pacific
|6.8
|7.5
|-10 %
|Latin America
|0.8
|0.6
|46 %
|Worldwide Total
|30.2
|33.8
|-11 %
North America: -9%
- “[sales figure] continues to be impacted by both the high interest rate environment and the discontinuation of legacy Sportster at the end of 2022 in the region.”
EMEA: -22%
- “[sales figure] driven by weakness in the France and German markets.”
APAC: -10%
- “[sales figure] driven by weakness in the Australian and New Zealand markets.”
Latin America: +46%
- “[sales figure] increases were driven by growth in both Brazil and in Mexico.”
While Harley’s Q4 ICE shipments are down -13%, LiveWire has reanimated with 514 units sold for Q4, leading to a slap-happy +645% increase compared to the same quarter in 2022.
Revenue is also up to +$15 million (from $9 million), a number that Harley tells us was “expected.”
What are Harley-Davidson’s 2024 Global results?
Overall, we’re looking at a global decline of -9% for sale of Harley’s ICE bikes in 2023, with global LiveWire bike shipments up +11% thanks to sales of the new S2 Del Mar.
Both of those numbers are compared to 2022.
Here are the relevant tables from Harley’s press release:
|Harley-Davidson Retail Motorcycle Sales
Motorcycles (thousands)
|Full Year
|2023
|2022
|Change
|North America
|105.9
|117.1
|-10 %
|EMEA
|27.0
|30.5
|-11 %
|Asia Pacific
|27.0
|27.9
|-3 %
|Latin America
|2.9
|2.9
|0 %
|Worldwide Total
|162.8
|178.5
|-9 %
|LiveWire – Results
$ in millions
|Full Year
|2023
|2022
|Change
|Electric Motorcycle Shipments (units)
|660
|597
|11 %
|Revenue
|$38
|$47
|-18 %
|Operating Loss
|($117)
|($85)
|nm
Add to this the fact that Harley also repurchased $350 million of their own shares on a discretionary basis, and things are looking very nice for the American motorcycle manufacturer.
What do you think of Harley’s 2023 sales figures?