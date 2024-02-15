Eye Candy: Ducati & Lamborghini Celebrate Art by Paolo Troilo

Hyperrealistic finger painting artist Paolo Troil reveals “Centauro,” a Streetfighter V4 with a special livery

“Centauro” to join “Minotauro,” a Lamborghini Huracán EVO with a similarly special color scheme

Both models were available for viewing at Ducati and Lamborghini’s “Art of Creating Myths” event

A guy named Paolo Troilo has finger-painted on the Streetfighter V4 that was the life of the party in Ducati’s 2023 World Première.

If you recall, Episode 1 of the 2023 Ducati World Première saw a collaboration with Lamborghini, matching one of Ducati’s new Streetfighter V4’s to the swanky Lamborghini Huracán STO.

The dynamic duo showed off a stunning “Verde Citrea/Arancio Dac” color scheme, with 630 units available for discerning clientele (the kind willing to put down $79,000 USD for the bike alone).

Today, Ducati and Lamborghini move to a highly personalized medium that evokes a special blend of both speed and emotion.

Paolo Troilo with his new artwork, “Centauro,” or “Centaur.” Media provided by Ducati.

Meet “Centauro”

The “Art of Creating Myths” event has been formed by both Ducati and Lamborghini to celebrate the hyper-realistic finger painting of Paolo Troilo, which has been applied to Ducati’s 2023 Streetfighter V4 (a “Speciale Clienti” model).

Troilo has titled his artwork “Centauro,” and the bike follows in the wheel track of “Minotauro,” a similarly stunning work that Troilo completed on a Lamborghini Huracán EVO.

Here’s an excerpt from Paolo himself detailing how Centauro’s theme came to life:

Centaur was born from the idea of mythologizing a feeling. Feeling beyond one’s capabilities is the strongest feeling. When I looked at the Streetfighter V4, I felt this, and I felt [an increase] in my capabilities. This man was born, positioned in acceleration and therefore stopped in time, but continuing forever.” – Paolo Troilo, artist ( Ducati )

Where was the “Art of Creating Myths” event held?

According to Ducati’s press release, the owner of both the “Centauro” and “Minotauro” was kind enough to provide the machines for viewing until February 5 at Bologna’s Galleria Cavour.

We are told that this event was reserved for 200 Ducati and Lamborghini guests, all of whom were able to meet Claudio Domenicali and Stephan Winkelmann, the Chief Executives of both Ducati and Lamborghini.

Paolo Troilo with his hands on the “Minotauro,” or “Minotaur.” Media provided by Ducati.

What do you think of Paolo Troilo’s work?