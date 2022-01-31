REC Watches: TTT ICON1000 Boasts Parts From 2013 Triumph Speedmaster

King Of The Quarter Mile, Refashioned To Your Wrist

REC Watches has debuted a motorcycle-themed watch collection for the moto-minded wrist – and one of the tickers has parts from a 2013 Triumph Speedmaster.

Let’s get into it.

Attention to detail is the name of the game for this collection; when we covered the first limited-edition unit (a neat timepiece sporting part of Steve Mcqueen’s Iconic Triumph R6 Trophy and christened the ‘TTT Great Escape’), we dug the fact that they used the clutch plates and connecting rods of McQueen’s beauty as an integral part of the watch’s face, bringing a clever element of sentimentality to the turn of the hour.

It matches this second unit in the collection beautifully.

Dubbed the ‘TTT ICON1000,’ WatchPro tells us that this watch is nothing short of a tribute to the quarter mile, with parts and inspiration taken from the 2013 Triumph ‘Speedmaster’ – a staple bike on the drag racing scene, with the machine built by ICON1000 Motosports and Triumph North America (hence the name).

For the TTT ICON1000, the report tells us that the stator cover is now the dial of the ticker, with “the patina of the recycled material meaning that no two individual watches will ever look identical.”

Other features of this neat gadget includes a dual inner/outer case construction allowing the rider/Triumph fan/moto-inspired-sapien to switch between RIDE and DRESS mode with a neat twist of the dial.

RIDE mode will purportedly put the 12 o’clock marker at a 30-degree shift “to center it in the rider’s field of vision,” and the dial’s black-and-cream color scheme, along with the hands and straps, and the “Go Fast, Look Flash” motto etched on the inner case all point in design reference to the Speedmaster.

Here’s a further list of the TTT ICON1000’s specs:

TTT ICON1000 Movement

Swiss-made SELLITA caliber SW200-1 S b with Ruthenium Anthracite plating

Decorated rotor and oscillating weight with sunburst ﬁnish

Time only (hours, minutes, seconds)

Automatic and manual winding

26 Jewels, Incabloc shock protection system

41 Hours Power reserve

VPH 28, 800 bph, Hz

Accuracy ± 15sec per day

TTT ICON1000 Materials

Top glass sapphire crystal with layers of anti-reﬂective coating

Caseback glass mineral

Case and caseback 316 L stainless steel

Double calf leather strap

Third inner dial ring (lowest part) made from reforged 2013 ICON1000 Motorsports custom built Triumph ‘Speedmaster’ stator cover

“Every single REC timepiece incorporates salvaged, recycled iconic parts – a concept it calls ‘Recover, Recycle, Reclaim,’ or ‘REC’ for short,” finishes the report.

Want to get your hands on one of these beauties? Be sure to hit up REC’s official website, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.