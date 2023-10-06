Energica is Helping Barbados go Gas-Free

Our favorite Modenese motorcycle marque has just provided their zero-emission bikes to a police fleet!

According to the recent Energica press release, the gifted range of EsseEsse9+ models comes from a partnership with Blim EV Services to ensure that the Barbados Police Service is riding green machines for the coming seasons. The move mirrors Barbados’ desire to become fossil fuel-free by the year 2030 – a tenacious goal that contributes to the sustainable transport milestones of the general Caribbean region.

A view of the EsseEsse9+ models provided to the Barbados Police Service. Media sourced from Energica.

In short, Barbados’ reps and Energica’s CEO, Livia Cevolini, are proud of the new constabulary scoots – at least, based on the statements received from both parties:

We are proud of the trust that numerous law enforcement agencies around the world are placing in our product. After the involvement in the 2022 G20 in Bali and the UGAP (France’s leading public central purchasing body) tender achieved this year, we are happy to deliver our bikes to the Barbados Police Service.” – Livia Cevolini, CEO of Energica Motor Company, S.p.A

Energica’s EsseEsse9. Media sourced from Energica.

The measures we must take to combat climate change and pollution are numerous and sometimes may seem very difficult to achieve. But every step in the right direction makes a difference, however small. And it is for the government to show the way and to lead by example.” – Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados

Energica’s EsseEsse9. Media sourced from Energica.

Looking forward to seeing how Barbados, like the EU, continues forward in their desire to cut gas power from their streets.

What do you think about Energica’s EsseEsse9+?