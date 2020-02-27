Energica Has Already Sold as Many Motorcycles as It Did In 2019

Next Month it Will Surpass Last Year

Electric motorcycles are changing the industry. This has been known for some time, but now it seems that this reality is really taking hold. We’re only a couple of months into 2020, and already, Energica is killing it in terms of sales. The company reported on February 18 that its presale orders reached what it sold in 2019 total, according to RideApart.

The future sales throughout the rest of the year will push Energica well over the company’s sales numbers last year. In a press release, Energica’s CEO Livia Cevolini said the following:

“With the launch of the new MY2020 range, which improves both driving range and power while reducing the weight, our bikes answered the market needs, as shown by the order backlog, which, in less than eight weeks, has reached the numbers of the whole 2019 year. To satisfy the customer requests and shorten delivery times—which are now expected within the end of April 2020—we are increasing our internal production capacity thanks to the strong support from our network of partners.”

The explosion in sales for Energica comes down to a large expansion of its dealership network. The company had 59 new dealers around the world added. This in conjunction with huge amounts of exposure thanks to MotoE racing series and all that the company did otherwise has a lot of people excited about the electric bikes.