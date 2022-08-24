Electric Everything: Super Soco Debuts Two More 125cc Motorbikes 

Super Soco’s just shown off two more pretty zero-emission bikes for the carbon-neutral community – and judging by the smart aesthetics and decent specs of the all-new TC Wanderer and TS Street Hunter, we’re expecting the units to be popular with the next-gen of urban-centric riders.

Since both machines rate at a 125cc capability, they can be ridden in the EU or the UK with an A1 license or CBT, creating a larger consumer base for the Chinese brand.

The super Soco Street Hunter. Media sourced from Go2Roues.

Super Soco recently made headlines with us when they put together a design program with Coventry uni students to design the next Super Soco machine. They’re known for thinking on the front end of our motorcycle society today, and the TC Wanderer and TS Street Hunter are no different.

The super Soco Wanderer. Media sourced from Super Soco.

Specs show a 2500W rear-hub mounted motor showing off 2.5kWs in power, giving a 45mph top speed and 35 miles of range.

Not bad for a price tag of £3799 / $4,480 USD.

A host showing off three machines from Super Soco, including the all-new Street Hunter and Wanderer. Media sourced from Electrek.

The report from MCN also tells us that both bikes come with a removable battery, with the option of buying a second for versatility – and best yet, both batteries can be charged in 3.5 hours from a typical household outlet.

The super Soco Wanderer. Media sourced from MCN.

If you’re into a more modern, angled aesthetic with Storm Grey, Black, Platinum White or Charcoal Blue color schemes, then the Street Hunter is for you; otherwise, you’re looking at the Wanderer’s more vintage, scrambler-inspired look with Ceramic Blue, Vintage Green or Stormy Grey for color offerings.

