Electric Everything: Kawasaki Opens Orders for Z e-1 ABS, Ninja® e-1 ABS

EICMA’s officially over, Team Green’s zero-emission Z e-1 ABS and Ninja® e-1 ABS have had a minute to air out since their debut, and now, Kawasaki’s officially accepting orders for their new electric duo.

According to Kawasaki’s press release (published to Roadracing World), the ordering window is limited; fans of Kawi’s new sparky couplet can access these bikes until the very last day of 2023, after which point orders will close, and we won’t, presumably, have access to the things.

A reminder that the Z e-1 ABS and Ninja® e-1 ABS are fully-electric (unlike the company’s intriguing Ninja 7 & Z7 hybrids), and carry the following perks:

Dual removable batteries

E-Boost function

Walk Mode (With Reverse)

clutchless operation

Numerous charging options

TFT full-color instrumentation with smartphone connectivity

Storage box

A view of Kawasaki’s electric motorcycles. Media provided by Kawasaki.

The above works with a compact brushless electric motor capable of a dozen ponies (12hp) and 29.7 lb-ft of torque @ 500 rpm. Top speeds vary depending on which mode you choose:

2024 Ninja e-1

55 mph top speed (standard)

65 mph top speed (w/ e-boost)

2024 Z e-1

53 mph top speed (standard)

63 mph top speed (w/ e-boost)

A view of Kawasaki’s electric motorcycles. Media provided by Kawasaki.

With a single livery scheme (Metallic Bright Silver/Metallic Matte Lime Green/Ebony), you’re also getting the following prices:

2024 Kawasaki Ninja® e-1 ABS: $7,599 USD (MSRP)

2024 Kawasaki Z e-1 ABS: $7,299 USD (MSRP)

What do you think of Kawasaki’s first electric motorcycles?