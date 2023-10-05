Kawasaki Announces Pricing for 2024 Ninja e-1 and Z e-1

Team Green’s motorcycle division has officially, well, gone green… and here’s what riders can expect to pay for the all-new 2024 Ninja e-1 / Z e-1.

As you all know by now, Kawasaki has been putting in a massive effort to realize hydrogen, hybrid, and electric power in our two-wheeled community. The incubating tech in the Big Four’s “HySE” project may not yet be ready for a chassis (and the hybrid’s price remains sotto voce for now), but the all-electric Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 are ready to roll out into our streets at an MSRP of $7,599 USD and $7,299 USD, respectively.

For the above price, you’re getting the following specs, courtesy of Bradley Adam’s work at CycleWorld:

Motor: PMSM (Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor) Rated Capacity: N/A Maximum Speed: 65mph (w/ e-boost) Battery: Lithium-ion 30Ah x2 Voltage: 50.4V Charging Type: N/A Charge Time: 7.4 hr. Transmission: 1-speed, internal, motorcycle-style reduction gears Final Drive: Chain Frame: Steel trellis Front Suspension: 41mm telescopic fork; 4.7” travel Rear Suspension: Monoshock, spring preload adjustable; 5.2” travel Front Brake: 2-piston caliper, hydraulic w/ 290mm disc Rear Brake: 2-piston caliper, hydraulic w/ 220mm disc Wheels, Front/Rear: 17”/17” Tires, Front/Rear: 100/80-17 / 130/70-17 Steering Head Angle/Trail: 24.4°/3.7” Wheelbase: 53.9” (1,369mm) Ground Clearance: 6.7” (170mm) Claimed Seat Height: 30.9” (785mm)

We’re told that Kawasaki‘s Z e-1 weighs 298lb., while the Ninja e-1 tips the scales at 309lb (both wet); for that heft, you’re getting a claimed 41mph of range with a rather lackluster top speed of 52mph – all acquirable after 3.7 hours of charging per battery, or 7.4hrs of total charging.

Both the bikes are available in just one color option: Metallic Bright Silver/Metallic Matte Lime Green/Ebony – with availability next month to anybody looking to own Kawasaki’s inter-city foray into the electric motorcycle industry.

