Kawasaki Announces Pricing for 2024 Ninja e-1 and Z e-1

Team Green’s motorcycle division has officially, well, gone green… and here’s what riders can expect to pay for the all-new 2024 Ninja e-1 / Z e-1.
As you all know by now, Kawasaki has been putting in a massive effort to realize hydrogen, hybrid, and electric power in our two-wheeled community. The incubating tech in the Big Four’s “HySE” project may not yet be ready for a chassis (and the hybrid’s price remains sotto voce for now), but the all-electric Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 are ready to roll out into our streets at an MSRP of $7,599 USD and $7,299 USD, respectively.
For the above price, you’re getting the following specs, courtesy of Bradley Adam’s work at CycleWorld:
|Motor:
|PMSM (Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor)
|Rated Capacity:
|N/A
|Maximum Speed:
|65mph (w/ e-boost)
|Battery:
|Lithium-ion 30Ah x2
|Voltage:
|50.4V
|Charging Type:
|N/A
|Charge Time:
|7.4 hr.
|Transmission:
|1-speed, internal, motorcycle-style reduction gears
|Final Drive:
|Chain
|Frame:
|Steel trellis
|Front Suspension:
|41mm telescopic fork; 4.7” travel
|Rear Suspension:
|Monoshock, spring preload adjustable; 5.2” travel
|Front Brake:
|2-piston caliper, hydraulic w/ 290mm disc
|Rear Brake:
|2-piston caliper, hydraulic w/ 220mm disc
|Wheels, Front/Rear:
|17”/17”
|Tires, Front/Rear:
|100/80-17 / 130/70-17
|Steering Head Angle/Trail:
|24.4°/3.7”
|Wheelbase:
|53.9” (1,369mm)
|Ground Clearance:
|6.7” (170mm)
|Claimed Seat Height:
|30.9” (785mm)
We’re told that Kawasaki‘s Z e-1 weighs 298lb., while the Ninja e-1 tips the scales at 309lb (both wet); for that heft, you’re getting a claimed 41mph of range with a rather lackluster top speed of 52mph – all acquirable after 3.7 hours of charging per battery, or 7.4hrs of total charging.
Both the bikes are available in just one color option: Metallic Bright Silver/Metallic Matte Lime Green/Ebony – with availability next month to anybody looking to own Kawasaki’s inter-city foray into the electric motorcycle industry.
What do you think of Kawaski’s 2024 Ninja e-1 and Z e-1?