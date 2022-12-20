Electric Everything: Feedback Rolls In for the SONDORS MetaCycle

Remember that one electric bike that was making headlines for its bang-for-buck bargain pricepoint shortly before the deal turned sour due to delivery delays?
Well, we’ve finally got some feedback rolling in from customers who have received their machines – and so far, none of it is terrible.
We’re not just saying that; we’ve been able to maintain contact with a gal that’s writing up a detailed summary of her experience with her MetaCycle to leave for y’all here at WBW; we won’t divulge too much, but she left this little tidbit with us this morning:
“…I’ve actually gotten it up to 89 mph, which was completely unexpected.”
Her first 20-minute ride wasn’t so bad, either; I’ll let her tell the experience to you guys, but I WILL say she’s had zero issues with yank response – though she did admit the torque isn’t too punchy (this coming from a rider who previously owned a Ducati Scrambler, so take that with a grain of salt).
The total cost? $5000 for the bike and $700 for delivery.
Not bad.
“It is, in my opinion so far, worth it…way less expensive than a Zero for an under 60-mile commuter bike,” she concludes.
With other folks now writing to us with their own experiences on the SONDORS MetaCycle, we'll be eager to publish Cara's own contribution.