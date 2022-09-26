2022 Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard Review

My local Ducati dealer, On Yer Bike, very kindly loaned me their demo Scrambler for a few days and what an adventurous time that was.

The Urban Motard comes in a very funky star white silk colour with Ducati GP ’19 graphics inspired by world of street art and metropolitan graffiti. The paintwork struck me straight away and already went up in my cool looks book.

The Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard at a Glance:

803cc twin engine and 73 bhp

6-speed gearbox

17” spoked aluminium wheels;

Kayaba upside down forks;

805mm seat height;

180kg wet weight;

The Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard comes in the star white silk colour with a starting price from £10,595 / $12,332 USD / $16,084 CAD

The 2022 Ducati lineup offers eight other Scrambler models:

Ducati Nightshift: 803cc, 73 bhp, 180kg, 798mm seat height: from £10,395 / $12,099 USD / $15,780 CAD;

Ducati Desert Sled: 803cc, 73 bhp, 193kg, 860mm / 840mm seat height: from £10,695 / $12,449 USD / $16,239 CAD;

Ducati Scrambler Icon: 803cc, 73 bhp, 189kg, 798mm / 778mm seat height: from £8,995 / $10,470 USD / $13,655 CAD;

Ducati Icon Dark: 803cc, 73 bhp, 173kg, 798mm / 778mm seat height: from £8,195 / $9,539 USD / $12,440 CAD;

Ducati Tribute Pro: 1079cc, 86 bhp, 194kg, 810mm seat height: from £12,295 / $14,311 USD / $18,665 CAD;

Ducati 1100 Sport Pro: 1079cc, 86 bhp, 189kg, 810mm seat height: from £13,895 / $16,173 USD / $21,094 CAD;

Ducati 1100 Dark Pro: 1079cc, 86 bhp, 189kg, 810mm seat height: from £11,295 / $13,147 USD / $17,146 CAD.

History of the Ducati Scrambler

The first Scrambler went into production, some sixty years ago in 1962 when the Scrambler was designed from the US importers of Ducati bikes in the ‘60s, the Berliner brothers. A bike to suit the tastes of American bikers was requested and that is what they got. It stayed in production until 1975.

The Scrambler was a success from the start not only with its exceptional technical features but also due to the style of the bike that, according to Ducati, embodied the nonconformist and rebellious spirit of those years.

Ducati decided to relaunch the Scrambler project in 2014. Since its arrival on the market, the Scrambler has been a benchmark of the motorcycle world.

‘Born Free 1962’ on the filler cap.

A nice little nod to the history on the Urban Motard is on the fuel filler cap where it has ‘Born Free 1962’ just to remind you of the pedigree of this bike.

Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard Engine

2021 marked the 50th anniversary of the introduction of the air-cooled twin-cylinder engine on a Ducati, seen for the first time in 1971. The Motard’s engine is an air-cooled 803cc fuel injection L-Twin pushing out 73 hp @ 8.250 rpm of power and 48,8 lb-ft @ 5.750 rpm of torque. This is available in an A2-friendly 35Kw version, for those who have an A2 license.

Personally, I am a fan of the twin-engine, its sound is unique and you can tell if a bike is a twin in the distance, they have a distinctive noise.

The L-twin engine.

The first time I rode the Scrambler, I liked the feel of the bike, but could tell it was more of an urban bike rather than an open road machine.

Don’t get me wrong, the Scrambler goes well for the type of bike it is, it kept up with the traffic well and was quite happy to overtake but it was much happier cruising around town.

Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard Styling

The flat seat, which has subtle Ducati branding across the rear, along with the low handlebars gives the bike a comfortable riding position. The high front mudguard and the side number plates add to the style of the Scrambler which gives it that unique look.

The rear end of the bike with Ducati branding on the seat.

The Scrambler oozes coolness. Firstly, you have the rear end of this bike with the rear number plate mounted on a bracket coming off the left swing arm and sitting in the middle of the rear tyre.

Personally, I love this style of number plate on a bike as it is different and moves away from the traditional set of the number plate coming off the rear seat but I think it’s like marmite, you either love it or hate it. I had a lot of comments about this, mostly negative, but it would be very boring if we all liked the same style.

This is one new bike that you wouldn’t need to buy a tail tidy for, the rear mudguard is nicely set with the single rear light and indicators. Very neat, tidy and looks stylish.

Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard Front Headlight

And then we have the front of the bike. Who doesn’t love a single round headlight!

The headlight with DRL (daytime running light) is an LED and the aluminium cover is interchangeable so you can change the look depending on the style of bike you’re looking for or simply just for a change.

The stylish single front headlight.

I liked the style of light on the Scrambler I had with the black cross across the centre, it gave the bike a rugged feel to it.

Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard Instrument Clock

To complement the single headlight, the instrument clock takes on the same form in that there is a single round LCD digital screen set to the right on the bars. Like the headlight, the aluminium cover on this is changeable also.

The single instrument clock.

Here you can expect to find all the information you need to know with regard to fuel levels, mileage, trip, temperature, clock and which gear you are in, as well of course as your speed and revs. There is also a Side Stand indicator which appears at the appropriate time.

Above the clock are the brake pipe and throttle cable in an arc shape. I am not a fan of these as I think they look untidy and are distracting. I would much prefer them to be hidden away.

Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard USB

There is a small under-seat storage compartment with a USB socket which is really handy. I use the USB socket under my bike to plug in a charging cable which runs to the Quad Lock mounted on my bars so I can plug my phone in which is especially useful when using the SatNav as this drains the phone battery rapidly.

Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard Exhaust

For a standard exhaust on a new bike, I love it. The exhaust system has a stainless steel muffler with catalytic converter and a pair of lambda probes which meet Euro 5 emissions ratings.

Exhaust system with cool twin end cans.

The end cans are really stylish. I would definitely keep these as I think they are in keeping with the style of the bike and ooze that cool factor.

Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard Suspension and Tires

The tires on the Scrambler are Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires with 120/70 on the front and 180/55 on the rear. Pirelli describe these tires as being ‘The third generation of the DIABLO ROSSO™ family: a sport tyre for road use, both on dry and wet road’. According to Ducati, these tires are perfect for a sporty and dynamic ride.

Although this is a Scrambler, it comes on tarmac street tires and not any form of off road tire.

When I had the Scrambler, the temperature was around 20 degrees celsius and it was dry and sunny. I didn’t have any rain during the time I had the bike so I am unable to say what the tires are like in the wet.

I found the tires okay in these temperatures but I would be interested to see what they would be like when the weather is cooler and also on a wet road. I wonder if a more all round tire would be better.

The Kayaba suspension is basic but works well on this bike. The rear shock is pre-load adjustable and the damping seems quite well set up. The suspension is not too harsh or excessively soft and it soaks up the bumps nicely without excessive dive under braking.

I did find the bike nice and nimble in the corners and the combination of the tires and suspension worked well together to give a nice comfortable ride.

A Purist Riding Experience

There isn’t really any tech on this bike so to speak like rain, road modes etc. which adds to the rugged feel of the bike. I personally like this about the Scrambler, as a bike like this doesn’t need fancy suspension, cruise control etc. That’s not what this bike is about.

The Scrambler is designed for urban riding, popping along to bike night and generally making you look cool whilst doing so.

I like the fact that the Scrambler is light on tech, I personally do not think we need modes on our everyday bikes. My Z900 has no such modes and I often get asked how I ride the bike in different weather conditions, especially rain. Simple, I use my right hand to control the throttle and ride according to the weather and road conditions.

If you were to take part in track days then perhaps modes would be beneficial to you. At the end of the day, it is personal choice and what you want from your bike.

I personally would not consider taking the Motard touring and, to be honest, I do not think that is really what it is designed for either. Although it is a comfortable bike to ride and I like the riding position, it is not really designed for long distance touring.

Riding the Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard

The Scrambler is such an easy bike to ride. It is light and nimble in the corners and has plenty of power to keep up with the traffic when on a ride with enough in reserve for overtaking too.

I really enjoyed riding this bike to and from work. When I say from work, I would go the long way home as it is such a fun bike to ride. It’s comfortable too with the riding position and the bench seat.

The style of the handlebars make for a comfortable ride.

The upright riding position is comfortable and because it is lightweight too I found manouevreing the bike relatively easy. Being able to have both feet comfortably on the ground makes pushing the bike out of the garage easy. The bars are a nice shape too and I think they are styled perfectly to fit in with the design of the bike.

The seat height of 805 mm makes this a good bike for the shorter rider too. At 5’6” I found the height to be of a nice height for me but I think you could be shorter and still find the bike okay. I would recommend trying the bike out for size first especially moving it around to make sure you are comfortable and the bike is a good fit for you.

The Scrambler has a nice feel to it. You can feel the quality of the bike and know from this that you are riding a premium brand bike and the fact that it’ a Ducati certainly adds to the cool factor of this bike.

The more I rode the Scrambler, the more I liked it. The more I rode the Scrambler, the more it wanted to be ridden too.

Would I Buy One?

With an OTR price of £10,595 / $12,332 USD / $16,084 CAD, although you are getting a quality bike for your money, you are not necessarily getting a lot of tech for your money.

I like the fact that it does not have much tech, that is the appeal of this bike to me, it is pure and rugged. I know some people would prefer to have more tech on their bike and they may feel the bike is lacking if modes etc. are not there. It is a personal choice.

Ducati is a premium brand and you pay the price for a great piece of Italian engineering. I mean, let’s face it, it is cool to say you have a Ducati.

Other bikes I consider to be in the same category are:

Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC (OTR £13,095/ $15,778 USD / $20,288 CAD) 1200 cc with 89 bhp; a wet weight of 230 kg and seat height of 840 mm). Read our review of the Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC.

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled (OTR £10,695 / $12,890 USD / $16,545 CAD ) 803 cc with 73 bhp, a wet weight of 209 kg and a seat height of 860 mm)

Conclusion

In conclusion, I love the styling and the riding position of the Scrambler. As a naked scrambler, this bike offers riding comfort and a huge amount of fun too. I feel you could have a lot of adventures on the Scrambler.

The feel and build quality of this bike is what you would expect from a premium brand and the mere fact that it is a Ducati sends it up in the cool factor rating. It would be great to say I had a Ducati in my garage.

The Scrambler oozing coolness.

Thank you On Yer Bike for the loan of the Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard, it was a real privilege to ride 🙂

2022 Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard Photo Gallery