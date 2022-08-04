The SONDORS MetaCycle has Finally Landed!

It’s official; SONDORS has finally ended the bottleneck era of delays with the delivery of their first MetaCycles to the motorcycle community!

Don’t believe us?

The SONDORS MetaCycle, preparing for deliveries around America. Media sourced from Electrek.

A Youtuber named Daniel Kanes has just posted a video about his unit that arrived a day or so ago, alongside a Smith Longworth. Electrek tells us that ‘founder Storm Sondors [is] personally on site for the first Metacycle delivery,’ and we anticipate the updates to continue flooding in as riders all over the country get their prized doorstep packages.

The SONDORS MetaCycle, preparing for deliveries around America. Media sourced from Electrek.

Mind you – we still don’t know how the MetaCycle will hold up to the initial hype, and now the electric small-capacity scoot purportedly boasts, ‘a new style of rim that was not seen on previous production prototype bikes.’

“The new rims have updated spoke mounting points that appear to protrude from the rim, as can be seen in the delivery photo below.”

The SONDORS MetaCycle, preparing for deliveries around America. Media sourced from Electrek.

Bottom line, the apparent hot air of previous promises on delayed due dates is at an end; clients are to expect a price hike from the initial $5,000 to around $6,500, with the specs still showing a claimed top speed of 80 mph (130 km/h) and a maximum range of 80 miles (130 km) per charge.

The SONDORS MetaCycle, preparing for deliveries around America. Media sourced from Smith Longworth on Youtube.

Should this bike be what we think it to be, its lean build, portable frame, and light construction will likely put it in direct competition with the Chinese-built Niu RQI.

The SONDORS MetaCycle, preparing for deliveries around America. Media sourced from Smith Longworth on Youtube.

We’ll keep you updated on anything else that comes down the pipelines; be sure to click that subscribe button, and while you’re at it, head over and support both Daniel Kanes and Smith Longworth as they continue on their SONDORS journey.

The SONDORS MetaCycle, preparing for deliveries around America. Media sourced from Electrek.

Drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.