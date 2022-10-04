Electric Everything: Can-Am’s First EV Production Plant Breaks Ground

Back in August of this year, we covered two new electric machines poised to break into the EV Industry.

They were Can-Am’s first electric babies – and now, we hear that the Can-Am Pulse and Can-Am Origin will soon see their own manufacturing facility completed, generating around 500 jobs for the area.

Relevant parties breaking ground in commemoration of the new EV plant beginning construction for Can-Am’s Origin and Pulse. Media sourced from BRP’s press release.

The ground-breaking ceremony, according to Can-Am’s Press Release, was carried out yesterday in the birthplace of Mexican independence – Querétaro, Mexico – where we hear the plant will also be adjacent to the current BRP campus.

“We have set out to reclaim our motorcycle heritage with the launch of a lineup of electric 2-wheel motorcycles, and we are gearing up to execute on our plan,” enthuses Sandy Scullion, President, Powersports Group at BRP.

“We are excited to begin the construction of this new state-of-the-art EV manufacturing facility in Querétaro, Mexico, on the same campus where we are already producing our Sea-Doo personal watercraft and ROTAX engines.”

“We look forward to producing the first electric Can-Am motorcycles for a new generation of enthusiasts.”

BRP’s Corporate Social Responsibility Plan also comes into play here: With the new plant sanctioned by the LEED principles, BRP will be using sustainable materials to “reduce the carbon footprint of its operations.”

Expect the Can-Am Pulse and Can-Am Origin fleets to begin the production phase in March 2024, with the bikes themselves finished and on their way to customers by summer of 2024.

Expect the Can-Am Pulse and Can-Am Origin fleets to begin the production phase in March 2024, with the bikes themselves finished and on their way to customers by summer of 2024.