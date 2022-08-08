Can-Am Jumps into Electric Industry with All-New ‘Pulse’ and ‘Origin’ Models

Amidst the weekend scoots, Can-Am’s parent company BRP had a BIG reveal; the firm’s now got a whole new file folder in the office, thanks to their efforts in the lab to create a new lineup for the motorcycle community proper.

And boy, did they ever knock it out of the park…at least, from what we can see of the things in the weekend’s debut.

World, meet the Pulse and the Origins, BRP’s very first two-wheeled electric offerings, and Can-Am’s official lunge into the zero-emissions space.

Can-Am’s all-new electric offerings to the motorcycle community; the Can-Am Origins and the Pulse. Media sourced from Can-Am.

The lineup will purportedly be available for 2024, with the motorcycles released alongside a whole new hydro coil for BRP’s water-loving Seadoo range.

So what kind of tech did Can-Am debut to hop up alongside Energica, Triumph, Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire and the rest of the electric motorcycle industry?

It’s called Rotax E-POWER technology, and it’s the result of BRP’s work with their Austrian subsidiary, Rotax.

Believe it or not, the foundation of this powertrain started with a range of go-karts (the Rotax THUNDeR eKarts) in 2017 and, in 2020, the world’s very first emission-free, hydrogen-based snow vehicle (the Lynx HySnow).

Now, BRP’s successes have spread to a neat pair of electric motorcycles – and we can’t wait to see what the yank feels like for these units.

“Today, our story of innovation reaches new heights with the reveal of market-shaping electric products that will enhance consumer experience on the road and on the water,” enthuses BRP’s President and CEO, José Boisjoli in the relevant press release.

“Half a century ago, Can-Am roared to victory on the track and the trail, and today, a new legacy begins. With the Can-Am Origin and Can-Am Pulse, the first two models of our electric 2-wheel family, we are gearing up to reclaim our motorcycle heritage by crafting thrilling riding experiences for a whole new generation.”

the sneak peek we got earlier in the year of Can-Am’s electric offerings. Media sourced from Can-Am.

We will be given the specs for both the Origins and the Pulse later this month; stay tuned for our updates via our homepage

