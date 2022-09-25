The 2023 Can-Am Model Lineup + Our Take on Each Model

Can-Am has been rather successful these past few years, with their Ryker and Spyder models surpassing sales expectations and introducing several new riders to the exciting world of 3-wheel motorcycles. In fact, the company mentioned in a press release that 71 percent of Can-Am 3-wheel owners are new to Powersports. That’s an interesting statistic indicating that the comfort and stability of the extra wheel are something that entices beginner riders.

Another impressive number is that 40% of Can-Am riders are women and the company’s Women of On-Road community is now over 15,000 members strong.

For 2023, the entire 2022 Can-Am model lineup remains on sale, with select models receiving some notable updates. The manufacturer will also be transitioning to producing electric vehicles soon, and the first products to come from that endeavor happen to be two electric motorcycles. The Can-Am Origin and Can-Am Pulse have been revealed but are expected to go on sale only in mid-2024, so they are not a part of this article.

That aside here’s every Can-Am 3-Wheel motorcycle you can buy in 2023:

2023 Can-Am Ryker

The 2023 Can-Am Ryker is the entry into the 2023 Can-Am portfolio and can be had with either a Rotax 600 ACE or Rotax 900 ACE engine. The 600cc unit produces 50 hp and 36.7 lb-ft of torque, while the 900cc engine maxes out at 82 hp and 58.3 lb-ft of torque. The larger engine also offers two ride modes — Eco Mode and Sport Mode — that alter power output.

Since this is the entry-level model in the company’s portfolio, it misses out on some features — like the KYB suspension and cruise control — its more expensive counterparts come with. On the flip side, you will get access to the CVT transmission (with reverse function) and the company’s Vehicle Stabilization System, which includes SCS, ABS, and TCS.

Prices for the 2023 Ryker start at $8,999 USD, but with accessories like heated grips, a backrest, grille protection, and more, you can spend a lot more money on your ride.

2023 Can-Am Ryker Sport

The Ryker Sport takes all the base Ryker has and adds a little more. It’s available only with the Rotax 900 ACE engine and produces identical output figures as the standard Ryker in the same spec. The Sport features preload-adjustable KYB suspension at either end, with the rear also offering adjustable compression damping. Other features over the base model include cruise control and slightly different styling. Speaking of, the Sport features five-spoke, tinted, and machined tire rims exclusive to this model. For 2023, Can-Am has also made new accessory wheel options and color panel kits available.

Additionally, like the more expensive, better-equipped Ryker Rally Edition that sits above it, the Ryker Sport comes with a rear MAX mount, giving you the option to add luggage.

Prices for the 2023 Ryker Sport start at $11,899 USD — just $300 more than last year.

2023 Can-Am Ryker Rally

The 2023 Can-Am Ryker Rally Edition occupies the top spot in the company’s Ryker lineup. As its name suggests, it gets studier rims, off-road biased tires, a pushbar, skid plate, an air intake with a pre-filter, and mud flaps. If you frequent broken stretches of tarmac or loose gravel, this is the perfect Can-Am.

Like the Ryker Sport, the Ryker Rally comes with KYB/HPG shocks at both ends, with remote adjustability and an added inch of suspension travel. Other features include a different handlebar complete with handguards, a ‘Comfort’ seat, anti-slip pegs, mud flaps, and an Akrapovic exhaust! There are two ride modes you can toggle between — Eco and a Drift mode that will let you go sideways as much as you please in the dirt.

What really makes the Can-Am Ryker Rally stand out is its wheels. These all-white units are complete attention grabbers. However, if it isn’t to your liking, other optional styles can be chosen.

The Rally features the same 900cc engine as the Ryker Sport, more than enough for some decent off-road action.

Prices for the 2023 Ryker Rally start at $13,899 USD.

2023 Can-Am Spyder F3

The 2023 Can-Am Spyder F3 is where things start getting really serious with the company’s 3-wheel motorcycles. With a Rotax 1330 ACE engine, the Spyder F3 produces 115 hp and 96 lb-ft of torque.

Apart from a suite of electronic aids — stability control, traction control, ABS, power steering, and hill hold control — the Spyder F3 also features Can-Am’s neat ‘UFit System.’ Essentially, this allows you to adjust the footpeg and handlebar position without any tools to best suit your riding style or posture.

Can-Am has equipped it with some impressive hardware, too — SACHS suspension at both ends, front fenders with integrated LED lights, a 4.5-inch digital gauge, and 6.5 gals (24.4 L) storage capacity.

Prices for the 2023 Spyder F3 start at $18,499 USD.

2023 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Special Series

The 2023 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Special Series has much in common with the standard Spyder F3-S. Additionally, it has unique colorways, a ‘Super Sport’ front grille, a spoiler for the instrument cluster, and, most importantly, higher-spec KYB shocks.

Can-Am has also equipped the vehicle with BRP connectivity, a feature that allows you to connect your smartphone to the device via an app. The instrument cluster is larger too — 7.8 inches instead of the 4.5-inch unit on the standard model. Lastly, there is the potential for a passenger to tag along on a ride, thanks to an included (but not installed) pillion seat.

Overall, the 2023 Spyder F3-S Special Series remains largely unchanged compared to last year’s model.

Prices for the 2023 Spyder F3 Special Series start at $20,999 USD, a $500 hike from last year.

2023 Can-Am Spyder F3-T

The 2023 Can-Am Spyder F3-T is your vehicle if you want a comfortable ride with tons of luggage space. Can-Am has equipped the Spyder F3-T with 21 gals (78 L) of storage capacity — split between the saddlebags and glove box — which is plenty for most applications.

Like the rest of the Spyder F3 line, the Spyder F3-T is powered by the Rotax 1300 ACE engine and produces identical output figures. The extra $1,800 you’ll have to shell out over the F3-S Special Series will get added wind protection, cruise control, and adjustable air suspension at the rear — a rather decent deal. Wait… all of that plus a 4-speaker sounds system. A rather decent deal, indeed.

Prices for the 2023 Spyder F3-T start at $22,799 USD.

2023 Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited

The 2023 Spyder F3 Limited is essentially an improved F3-T. The F3 Limited comes with a mind-boggling 36.5 gal (138 L) of storage capacity, thanks to a top rack that doubles as a backrest for the passenger. In addition to the backrest, Can-Am has equipped the F3 Limited with passenger footboards to ensure they’re as comfortable as possible.

The F3 Limited comes with heated grips, the company’s UFit system for easy adjustability of the handlebar and footboards, cruise control, and a 6-speaker BRP Audio sound system that can be controlled via an audio keypad.

Irrespective of how long your journey is, the F3 Limited is committed to getting you to your destination in comfort and style, partially thanks to an innovative rear SACHS shock with self-leveling air preload adjustment.

The Spyder F3 Limited comes in four colors, with blacked-out or chrome trims depending on color choice.

Prices for the 2023 Spyder F3 Limited start at $25,999 USD.

2023 Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited Special Series

At the very top of the Spyder spectrum is Can-Am’s F3 Limited Special Series with a fresh color scheme for 2023 — a gorgeous Mineral Blue. In addition to everything on the 2023 Spyder F3 Limited, the F3 Limited Special Series gets a ‘Comfort’ seat, a short-reach handlebar for easy maneuverability, auxiliary lights, and 12-spoke wheels.

Suspension is handled by SACHS units at either end, offering the same self-leveling air preload adjustment we saw on the F3 Limited. Features like the heated grips, UFit system, cruise control, and 6-speaker BRP Audio sound system have been carried over from the regular Limited.

Prices for the 2023 Can-Am Spyder F3 Limited Special Series (LSS) start at $28,499 USD.

2023 Can-Am Spyder RT

The RT models in Can-Am’s portfolio form their own separate line that sits at the very top of the 2023 Can-Am 3-wheeler portfolio. The base model, the Spyder RT, is powered by the same Rotax 1,330cc engine as the Spyder F3 models. It features SACHS suspension but with notably more suspension travel at both ends.

Can-Am has equipped the Spyder RT with storage at the front, touring footboards, an electronically adjustable windshield, added lumbar support, heated grips, a 7.8-inch instrument cluster with BRP Connectivity, and a 4-speaker audio system.

You also have the option to extend the integrated storage at the back via LinQ compatibility.

Prices for the 2023 Spyder RT starts at $24,699 USD.

2023 Can-Am Spyder RT Limited

The 2023 Can-Am Spyder RT Limited features all the base specs of the original RT, plus a couple of additional perks.

First, it features self-leveling rear air suspension, like on the F3 Limited and F3 Limited Special Series, albeit with extended suspension travel. Then, it gets a more premium passenger backrest and heated grips and seats for the rider and pillion. Storage capacity is also up significantly to 47 gals (177 liters) and includes a LinQ-compatible top case.

You’ll also instantly recognize the model thanks to its signature LED lights and lined and lit front cargo box. To round it all up, Can-Am has added their BRP Audio with a 6-speaker sound system.

Prices for the 2023 Spyder RT Limited start at $28,499 USD.

2023 Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-To-Sky

The 2023 Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-To-Sky Edition is inspired by the Sea-to-Sky Highway in the rugged topography of British Columbia. For 2023, the color scheme remains loyal to earth tones in the form of a new Green Shadow color, with Prosecco highlights and trims, as well as sleek new wheels.

The Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-To-Sky features all the Spyder RT Limited features, a color-matched top case, adaptive foam seats with lumbar support, and adjustable side wind deflectors. What you get is a beautiful machine that’s sure to turn heads wherever you take it.

Prices for the 2023 Spyder RT Sea-To-Sky Edition start at $30,999 USD, making it the most expensive model in the company’s 2023 portfolio.