Electric Everything: CAKE Crosses North America in Under 125 Charges

CAKE’s bikes have officially carried “the first female duo to ride electric motorcycles across North America!”

Remember that “Electric Conquest of Continents” that CAKE was doing, the one where their electric motorcycles were pitted against vast acrage with the intent of maximum mileage on minimal charges?

Well, these bikes just finished their second continent, logging a(nother) new record for CAKE’s books.

CAKE’s Africa trip, showing Sinje Gottwald in her element. Media provided by CAKE.

Previously, CAKE’s “Electric Conquest of Continents” took CAKE’s B2B Account Manager from Barcelona (Spain) to the southern-most tip of Africa on their CAKE Kalk AP, tackling 13,000 kilometers (about 8078 miles) in just 124 days “without experiencing a single flat tire, and requiring less than 140 charges.”

CAKE’s US Sales Manager, Jackie Rosenstein, and Bobbie Long. Media provided by CAKE.

According to CAKE’s official press release, Sinje Gottwald took a well-earned break this time while CAKE US Sales Manager Jackie Rosenstein and her friend, Bobbie Long, took on North America, finishing the 5,364km (3333-mile) challenge in 62 days with 124 charges logged per bike.

A view of CAKE’s North America trip (and residual specs). Media provided by CAKE.

Another new record for CAKE

Believe it or not, nobody has yet to achieve what these two girls did; as such, CAKE is now connected to the “first female riders to cross the USA on electric motorcycles.”

The memories squeezed in from the iconic Route 66 will remain for the rest of the girls’ days, as CAKE’s Head of Operations for North America states below:

This accomplishment is a testament to the spirit of adventure and the potential of electric motorcycles. Jackie and Bobbie’s journey, echoing Sinje’s African adventure, is a crucial step in demonstrating the viability of zero-emission vehicles in long-distance travel and adventure riding.” – Mark Bense, Head of Operations (North America), CAKE ( CAKE )

What do you think of CAKE’s bikes, and where do you think they’ll be next for the brand’s “Electric Conquest of Continents?”