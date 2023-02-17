CAKE Kalk Records “Longest Distance Ever on an Electric Motorcycle”

When we think of records broken by motorcycles, we typically think of the machines that have been around longer, with more time to evolve for the community.

The first record that comes to mind, for me, is an ongoing one; the 400mph speed record being battled out on Yorkshire turf by Guy Martin and Project 100.

Guy Martin about to have a speed sandwich in Yorkshire, where he and Project 100 are gunning to break the 400mph world record.

Yet, as much as history’s gasoline chapter boasts more heft for the pound, there’s no doubt that her zero-emission chapter is also rapidly expanding.

Milestones are milestones, regardless of what you ride – and that includes a recent achievement unlocked for a woman by the name of Sinje Gottwald.

She’s CAKE’s sales/account manager.

Sinje Gottwald, CAKE’s sales/account manager, astride a Kalk as she breaks a new record for “longest distance ever on an electric motorcycle.” Media sourced from CAKE’s Facebook page.

According to Alex Whitworth’s coverage on VisorDown, Gottwald just broke a record for “the longest distance ever on an electric motorcycle.”

“My dream was to see the world with my own eyes,” contributes the sales manager.

“No matter how much I learn about places, seeing and experiencing them myself will always give me a better understanding. This, I feel, is particularly the case for Africa.”

A CAKE Kalk in front of a sign. Media sourced from CAKE’s Facebook page.

After a (very) eventful company dinner during the fall of 2021, Sinje’s position as CAKE’s sales manager was temporarily swapped for “field tester and Africa Explorer” – a role that had her swinging a leg over a CAKE Kalk AP (one of the more unassuming electric machines in our industry) and crossing the African continent lengthwise, from Spain.

The gal ended up logging over 13,000km in 124 days – all without a stitch of technical support for the Kalk AP, we might add.

Curious how the CAKE Kalk AP performed mid-situ?

Sinje Gottwald, CAKE’s sales/account manager, behind a Kalk as she breaks a new record for “longest distance ever on an electric motorcycle.” Media sourced from CAKE’s Facebook page.

“Maintenance was almost zero, adjusting and lubing the chain was basically it,” contributes Sinje.

“Cake says that less than 140 charges were required to complete the adventure, which totaled 13,000km (8,000 miles) in the end.”

“Now as she is through (and yes, we have been worried), it’s extremely rewarding that [Sinje] and the bike arrived in perfect shape,” adds CAKE’s CEO, Stefan Ytterborn.

CAKE’s Kalk lugging a bit o’ luggage. Media sourced from CAKE’s Facebook page.

What are your thoughts on CAKE’s lineup?