EICMA: ‘Most Beautiful Bike’ Award Goes To…

EICMA has always been a source of excitement for riders and bike brand around the world.

From the showcasing of new technology, to the increased options in sustainability and new machines debuted to the masses, the world’s largest motorcycle show continues to stun every year – and one of the more highly-anticipated events is when the good people of our industry crown a lucky unit as “the most beautiful bike” of the event.

Any guess as to which down-and-dirty piece of pretty won the honors for 2022?

Ducati’s Dial V4, voted the most beautiful motorcycle at EICMA 2022. Media sourced from Ducati’s press release.

“The Ducati Diavel V4 won the ‘Most Beautiful Bike’ title at EICMA 2022,” enthuses a press release from Ducati.

“The judges were the attendees from the International Bicycle, Motorcycle and Accessory Exhibition, which over the four opening days crowded the pavilions of the Milano-Rho Fair and voted at the show or online.”

Apparently, this award – put together by Italian bike magazine Motociclismo in cooperation with EICMA – has been in place since 2005, with this year being the second award doled out since the cancellation of 2020’s offering due to lockdowns.

All told, 36.8% (100% being approximately 23,000 fans “including visitors to the Fair and users of the Motociclismo website”) voted in to cement the final decision by Sunday, November 13th, on the final day of EICMA.

Naturally, Andrea Amato, Chief Motorcycle Designer of the Ducati Centro Stile, was the man for the task of retrieving Ducati’s eleventh award; with the Italian bike marque’s ideal blend of maxi sport naked and muscle cruiser as the crowd fave of the year, what bike would you have voted for?

Let us know by dropping your opinion in the comments below, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.