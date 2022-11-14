EICMA: Energica’s Putting Motorcycle Tech into Tractors

Energica has never been the quintessential motorcycle brand – nor, would I argue, should they be.

Currently, that stereotype belongs to anybody featuring fossil fuel scoots with regular recalls, rollercoaster sales figures and dubious dealership dates for new bikes, thanks to the ongoing delays associated with semiconductor chips, supply shortage, etc.

No, Energica – while also crushing it in the electric motorcycle sector- has their head in the clouds, dreaming of our good future.

You can imagine our surprise, then, when the brand announced at the world’s largest motorcycle show that they would be putting all the fantastic knowledge and tech they have been using for motorcycles into tractors.

You heard right – solid, heavy, sad-country-song tractors.

To be clear, this is the new sector of the brand that will be taking this project on. Energica Inside has already been established as a way to share pioneering electric tech with companies willing to pay the price – it just so happens that this collaboration will be a biggie.

The move is clever, in my books; though I’ll not pretend to have even an inkling of the numbers bouncing around the agricultural industry, it’s a nonnegotiable given that there’s money to be had in the world of farming equipment.

Some quick figures in a recent search pull up the following:

Powersports

“Power Sports Market size exceeded USD 30 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at over 6% CAGR from 2022 to 2028.”

Agriculture

“The global tractor implements market size was valued at USD 28.69 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0 % over the forecast period.”

With those figures, Energica’s 30% increase in bike sales for 2022 could very well fuel a new boom planting corn – and it’s made all the easier by their partnering up with Solectrac in the creation of their new zero-emission units, with Energica doing the honors in the battery pack development, Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) development, and prototype assembly areas.

“Energica Inside has the potential to become a significant source of revenue,” lauds Livia Cevolini, CEO of Energica, in a press release from Ideanomics/Energica.

“Governments around the world have made up their mind – the future is electric. For some companies and industries, this transition will not be easy. Through Energica Inside, we will provide our unparalleled EV expertise to help OEMs electrify their product offerings faster, easier and more affordably.”

Our very best to the pioneering brand; in the meantime, stay tuned for updates on Energica’s 2023 beasties, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.