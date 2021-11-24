Motorcycle NewsSuzukiTradeshowsEICMA 2021

EICMA 2021: Suzuki’s 2022 Katana Now More Powerful Than Ever

Suzuki Katana 2022: close-up of side fairing and Katana logo

Suzuki’s highly popular collector’s favorite has come back swinging for 2022 with improved power and a few new electronic gadgets. 

Let’s talk about it. 

Suzuki Katana 2022: side view

Based on the GSX-S1000 platform, the 2022 Suzuki Katana now sports Euro5-compliancy, made possible by updates to the exhaust and emissions profile.

Those same updates allow the bike to sponge up an extra three pretty horses, rounding the specs to an even 150hp @ 11,000rpm – a nice improvement from the previous 147hp (110-kilowatt) powerplant, that’s for sure. 

Suzuki Katana 2022: side view

We’re also told that the bike’s been put through a dyno, giving us some highly-anticipated specs. Take a look:

Suzuki Katana 2022: Dyno sheet

“…it has lost a couple of Nm peak torque, down from 108 Nm at 9500 rpm to 106 Nm at a lower 9250 rpm, but Suzuki claims significant gains through the mid-range that should translate to more urge at your fingertips,” comments MCNews.

“The broader, smoother torque curve has fewer peaks and valleys than before, it also achieves greater overall cumulative torque production across the engine’s operating range.”

Suzuki Katana 2022: close-up of side fairing

According to ADVRider.com, other perks for this machine include a new ride-by-wire throttle, a fresh five-mode traction control system (with the ability to shut it off if you won’t want it), as well as a revised 4-2-1 exhaust and new airbox, camshaft, rubber-mounted handlebars and clutch assist system complete with a bi-directional quick-shifter.

Suzuki Katana 2022: engine close-up

Oh, and an updated LCD screen with red ‘night’ mode to keep the vibe grungy. 

Yes, please.

Pricing is TBA, though they’ve been candid with the colors – either a dark matt blue with gold forks and wheels or a dark grey scheme to complement red wheels. 

Let us know what you think by dropping a comment below – we love hearing from you, and read every contribution to our lists!

Be sure to check out our new “EICMA2021” Category, curated for you, under which is every dang thing being released at this year’s EICMA – enjoy the photo gallery, and as always, stay safe on the twisties!

Suzuki Katana 2022: side view
Suzuki Katana 2022: side view
Suzuki Katana 2022: side view
Suzuki Katana 2022: rear view
Suzuki Katana 2022: view from above
Suzuki Katana 2022: front
Suzuki Katana 2022: side view
Suzuki Katana 2022: side view
Suzuki Katana 2022: front view
Suzuki Katana 2022: rear view
Suzuki Katana 2022: view from above
Suzuki Katana 2022: close-up of engine
Suzuki Katana 2022: close-up of seat
Suzuki Katana 2022: close-up of wheels with gold trim and Brembo brakes
Suzuki Katana 2022: close-up of side fairing and Katana logo
Suzuki Katana 2022: engine close-up
Suzuki Katana 2022: close-up of side fairing
Suzuki Katana 2022: engine
Suzuki Katana 2022: side view staged with rider and colourful background
Suzuki Katana 2022: side view staged with rider and colourful background
Suzuki Katana 2022: side view staged with rider and colourful background
Suzuki Katana 2022: side view staged with rider and colourful background
Suzuki Katana 2022: side view staged with rider and colourful background
Suzuki Katana 2022: side view staged with rider and colourful background
Suzuki Katana 2022: side view staged with colourful background
Suzuki Katana 2022: side view staged with rider and colourful background
Suzuki Katana 2022: side view staged with rider and colourful background
Suzuki Katana 2022: EICMA 2021

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *