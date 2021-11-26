Motorcycle Accessory & PartsArticlesMotorcycle NewsMotorcycle gear

EICMA 2021: Motorcycle Gadget Company GIVI Launches New Accessories

Motorcycle Gear Brand GIVI has just announced their new line at this year’s EICMA – and the list of items includes flask/bottle holders for those of you in possession of adventure-tourers

On top of the bags, top boxes, soft panniers and helmets, the report from RideApart states that the lineup also includes a bottle holder (and flask holder) for sport-touring motorcycles. 

A neat concept, and one that GIVI has tricked out with super grippy material for the bottle/flask holder, with a locking clasp to secure the vessel of choice when you’re ready to swing a leg over. 

If you’re looking for a rehydrating option for your machine and are the type to pack a plan B fuel container, GIVI is also selling fuel flasks that can be attached to a set of panniers and hold around two-third of a gallon (2.5 litres) of fuel. 

Expect this lineup to be available around Spring of 2022, with pricing to be released soon – here’s the live coverage the brand has released onto one of their media platforms from EICMA, complete with breakdowns of every accessory in the new lineup

For more information on all things EICMA, head over to the new “EICMA2021” category that we’ve curated just for you, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.

