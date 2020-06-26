Givi Introduces Accessories for Your Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Get Your V-Strom Outfitted Right
The Suzuki V-Strom 1050 comes ready for action, but there’s no denying that some accessories could help the bike become the ultimate adventure machine. That’s where Givi comes in. The company recently released a line of accessories for the new Suzuki that should make adventuring easier than ever before.
The Suzuki V-Strom 1050 is a great bike, but some luggage racks and engine protection can go a long way towards making this bike into a true competitor off the beaten path. Let’s take a look at some of the options available from Givi that should help make the bike more of a contender with the other big-boy adventure motorcycles out there.
Here’s what’s in the Givi lineup according to the company’s Italian website:
- SRA3117 – Luggage rack
- SR3117 – Rack for top case
- PLO3117MK – Pannier holder
- PLO3117CAM – Pannier holder
- PLO3117N – Pannier holder
- PLX3117 – Pannier holder
- BF50 – Flang for tank bag
- D3117ST – Windscreen
- DF3117 – Handlebar wind deflectors
- TN3117 – Engine guard
- RP3117 – Oil carter protector
- PR3117 – Radiator guard
- RM01 – Spray guard
- RM02 – Spray guard
- RM3114KIT – Spray guard kit
- MG3114 – ABS mudguard
- LS3117 – Mounting kit for lights
- HP3105 – Hand protectors
- ES3105 – Side Stand support
As you can see, the list is fairly robust, and it should help you outfit your Suzuki V-Strom 1050 as you need to, to tackle the adventures you hope to. Givi’s products are usually pretty high-quality, so these could be good if you own the new V-Strom 1050. You can check out the collection here.
No Comment