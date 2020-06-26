Givi Introduces Accessories for Your Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Get Your V-Strom Outfitted Right

The Suzuki V-Strom 1050 comes ready for action, but there’s no denying that some accessories could help the bike become the ultimate adventure machine. That’s where Givi comes in. The company recently released a line of accessories for the new Suzuki that should make adventuring easier than ever before.

The Suzuki V-Strom 1050 is a great bike, but some luggage racks and engine protection can go a long way towards making this bike into a true competitor off the beaten path. Let’s take a look at some of the options available from Givi that should help make the bike more of a contender with the other big-boy adventure motorcycles out there.

Here’s what’s in the Givi lineup according to the company’s Italian website:

SRA3117 – Luggage rack

SR3117 – Rack for top case

PLO3117MK – Pannier holder

PLO3117CAM – Pannier holder

PLO3117N – Pannier holder

PLX3117 – Pannier holder

BF50 – Flang for tank bag

D3117ST – Windscreen

DF3117 – Handlebar wind deflectors

TN3117 – Engine guard

RP3117 – Oil carter protector

PR3117 – Radiator guard

RM01 – Spray guard

RM02 – Spray guard

RM3114KIT – Spray guard kit

MG3114 – ABS mudguard

LS3117 – Mounting kit for lights

HP3105 – Hand protectors

ES3105 – Side Stand support

As you can see, the list is fairly robust, and it should help you outfit your Suzuki V-Strom 1050 as you need to, to tackle the adventures you hope to. Givi’s products are usually pretty high-quality, so these could be good if you own the new V-Strom 1050. You can check out the collection here.