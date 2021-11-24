EICMA 2021: Honda Tweaks The 2022 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP for 30th Anniversary

Whoever said looks didn’t matter were fibbing…especially if they were talking about this one.

Honda welcomes the CBR1000RR-R into the new decade with a Limited Edition 30th Anniversary version of the Fireblade SP – and the 20YM stripe layout is as fresh as the day the original graced the showroom floor.

Merged with ‘brushstroke’ style elements of the 1992 beauty of the same name, Honda’s press release states that the new CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 30th Anniversary Edition sports more than just a pretty face, touting “technical changes to the 160kW inline four-cylinder engine that focus on improving mid-corner acceleration and drive.”

RideApart tells us that Honda has also boosted acceleration by bumping the final drive sprocket up to 43 teeth, on top of refining the throttle feel, tricking out the mid-section of the exhaust and outfitting the bike with the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), “optimised for refined rear tyre traction management with input from HRC’s riders.”

This means the bike’s power will be more accessible in the low-to-mid area of the power band – a perfect complement to the thematic ring-of-fire startup TFT screen and blue passenger seat (and slew of 30th Anniversary badges on the gas tank, key fob, and Akrapovič silencer).

The Nissin front brake calipers’ pistons also sport a new material and surface finish, bumping up braking performance and consistency when on the track – and with the updated quick shifter, the Fireblade’s Öhlins Smart Electronic Control (SE-C) and Brembo package provide top-notch handling while keeping the machine on the cutting-edge of maneuverability.

Should you want to go with ‘the usual’ (if it’s even fair to call a Fireblade that), two standard paint options are also available for the Fireblade SP; Grand Prix Red and Matte Pearl Morion Black, both now rolling on gold wheels.

No word yet on the pricing of the 30th Anniversary beastie, but you can expect something more than the Fireblade SP’s original price of $28,000 USD.

Let us know what you think in the comments below, be sure to stick around for the photo gallery of the three color schemes for the new Fireblade, check out our new EICMA 2021 category for all things EICMA as the world’s most popular motorcycle show gets underway in Milan, Italy – and as always, stay safe on the twisties.