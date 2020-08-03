Honda CBR1000RR-R Launches in India

Deliveries Being Towards the End of August

Get ready if you’re in India to be able to buy the hottest thing Honda has on two wheels. The Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is now available in the country. Order bookings are now open for the motorcycles, so if you have the money and you’d like to own a killer literbike, then Honda would love for you to get in touch.

The motorcycle, according to Autocar India will begin being delivered to customers at the end of the month. Obviously, you’ll need to get your order in pretty quickly if you want one of these bikes by then. If you’re outside of India, then you can just be happy that Honda is spreading the good word. I can’t wait to see one of these bikes up close, and I want it to spread around the world ASAP.

The bike will be sold in standard and SP variants in the market. This will give speed-loving Indian riders a bit of a choice when it comes to making their order. The bike will be the same as is sold in other markets, so it’s not a unique-to-India model. Honda has designed this for the world stage.