Aprilia Teases The Upcoming RS660 & Reveals Potential Pre-Order Date

If there was ever a more anticipated Italian sportbike, we have not heard of it. Aprilia has been developing and teasing the RS660 for nearly two years now!

However, with a small, 20-second video snuck onto Facebook today, Aprilia has just launched every hype meter into the red zone. Watch below…

La nuova era sta arrivando. Prenota la tua #RS660 da ottobre! 🇮🇹rs660.aprilia.com#Aprilia Posted by Aprilia on Monday, August 17, 2020

We get to see the dash of the bike. We get to see it carving some corners. We get to see it rip through city streets.

And then we see that pre-booking (our translation: registering interest or pre-ordering) is coming in October 2020.

With an all-new, developed-for-this-bike-alone 660cc parallel-twin engine, Aprilia’s years and years of small capacity racing in Moto3 and Moto2 are distilled into a peppy, rev-happy engine. With a rumored 100 HP on tap, pushing a lightweight frame (only 372 lbs dry), the prospect of finally getting a chance to throw a leg over the saddle is making a couple of the wBW staff salivate a little!

With their racing connections, Aprilia has also brought in the best of the best for the parts for the new bike. Kiyaba and Sachs play a duet on suspension, while Brembo and Bosch partner up for braking and ABS duties, respectively.

And, as is expected from the Italians, you can’t just have one engine mode. With three confirmed rider modes, and a rumored ECU able to hold multiple selectable engine maps (road, track, cruise, etc), this little 660 is sounding ready to take a hefty swing at the 600-700cc sports market, and it’s expecting a knockout.

And to be honest, we think they just may land one…