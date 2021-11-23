EICMA 2021: Kawasaki Reveals Three New Motorcycles

On November 11th, we covered that Kawasaki had some new babes to debut for this year’s EICMA in Milan, Italy. Now, Team Green has finally revealed the motorcycles to the masses.

Here they are, in all their glory:

2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2® SX SE

A Supercharged Mega-Machine for the Adrenaline Junkie

Featuring the well-loved supercharged 998cc inline-four and the usual frame, Kawi’s 2022 Ninja H2® SX SE slaps you in the face with a boatload of tweaks. We’re talking new styling, new transmission, even a new host of advanced electronics for the bike’s computer.

Stay tuned for the in-depth reviews, as we believe that RideApart’s hit the nail on the head when they say that “the list of things that haven’t been changed is shorter than the list of things that have.”

The Ninja H2® SX SE will be available for an MSRP of $27,500, with the following color schemes: Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic, Diablo Black/Metallic, and Graphite Gray.

2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 and Versys 650 LT

The Adventure-Touring Option With A Bullet-Proof Heart

Considering “Versys” stands for ‘versatile’ and ‘system’ synced up in a Branjolie-esque marriage of wordplay, Kawasaki’s all-new 2022 Versys 650 and Versys 650 LT certainly appear to continue to live up to the hype. “Excellent torque and smooth acceleration” are punched through the fuel-injected, 649cc parallel twin, with new perks including Kawaski’s most advanced traction control system (KTC), smartphone connectivity via the TFT/refined LCD, a fresh order of bodywork, LED headlights, and a new four-way adjustable windshield for the head of the beastie. The LT variant comes with a few additional upgrades, including “a USB outlet, handguards, a taller windshield, and Kawasaki’s 28-liter KQR hard luggage set.”

Expect to get your hands on 2022 Versys 650 for an MSRP of $8,899 if you’re hankering for Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black (or $9,099 if you’d rather head toward the Candy Lime Green/Metallic Flat Spark Black/Metallic Spark Black color schemes).

The fancier LT comes in one color – Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black – and will be available for an MSRP of $9,999.

2022 Kawasaki KLX®230 and KLX230 SE

How To Eat Your Cup Of Dirt A Day…And Love It

Never fear – Kawi’s mud-lover still sports the iconic fuel-injected, 233cc, air-cooled thumper and six-speed transmission that we know and love.

This year, though, Kawasaki’s 2022 KLX230 SE (Special Edition) comes upgraded to the dirt heap with tapered handlebars, a new set of handguards, a skid plate, blacked-out rims, a nice set of frame covers, and updated color schemes and graphics packages.

Available for an MSRP of $4,999, the 2022 KLX®230 SE variant will have two color schemes: Oriental Blue and Firecracker Red, with an MSRP of $4,999. The standard 2022 KLX®230 will be obtainable in a neat Lime Green color scheme for $200 cheaper.

Stay tuned for more in-depth reviews of these bikes: in the meantime, check out our all-new EICMA 2021 category for the low-down on all things EICMA – and as always, stay safe on the twisties.